WILLIAMSTOWN — There have been a number of games this season where the Williams College men's basketball team had to rally in the second half. Nothing beats what happened Saturday afternoon.
The Ephs trailed by 15 points with just under six minutes remaining in the first half and led by nine at halftime. But a 39-7 run — that is correct — from late in the first half until there were just under five minutes remaining in the game stunned a capacity crowd inside Chandler Gym as the top-seeded Ephs knocked off No. 8 Trinity 62-47 in a NESCAC quarterfinal game.
"If you look at our schedule this year, we've had a couple of games like that where we're really flat in the first half and come out and play like ourselves in the second half," said Williams' Nate Karren. "It's something we're kind of getting used to, but we're looking to avoid it moving forward."
With the win, the top-seeded Ephs will host the NESCAC semifinals and championship game next weekend. Williams (22-3) will play No. 6 seed Colby in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Trinity (16-9) led 30-21 at halftime thanks to 18 points from Ben Callahan-Gold. Callahan-Gold was 6 for 8 from the floor and 4 for 6 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. The Trinity scoring leader was 1 for 9 from the floor and 0 for 4 from behind the arc in the second half.
In fact, the Bantams were 5 for 30 from the floor in the second half and made 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
"I thought in the first half, they made some shots," Williams coach Kevin App said. "Kind of our bad habit is we try to answer their makes with something quick instead of playing basketball. I thought our intensity and our connection on the defensive end was as good as it's been all year in the second half.
"We found all year, when we're playing with that competitiveness at the defensive end, usually good stuff happens on the offensive end.
Williams led early in the first half, the last time by 9-8 with 13:58 left on a hoop by Brandon Roughley. Roughley would figure in the second-half rally.
But the Bantams used four, 3-point hoops by Callahan-Gold to take a 10-point lead and went up 30-15 on a basket by C.J. Redd with 5:49 left. That forced App to call time out.
Trinity never scored again in the half.
Evan Glatzer pulled down the rebound of a miss by Redd and took it to the basket for two with four seconds left, making the deficit a more manageable 30-21.
Karren picked a good time for his first double-double of the season. He led the Ephs with 16 points and had a game-high 15 rebounds. All of them were defensive boards. And the junior from Sacramento, Calif., started the second half with a hook shot in the lane, cutting the Trinity lead to seven points.
Then it was the Roughley show. The sophomore forward from Dalton had been coming in as a backup to starting forward Declan Porter. On Saturday, he was the backup for Karren, and came in when the Eph starter hobbled off.
All Roughley did was score eight points in two minutes, helping bring the Ephs back to within two points at 33-31. Callahan-Gold, who picked up a pair of fouls in the first half, was careful about picking up No. 3. He could not handle the 6-foot-8 Roughley.
"Injuries are crazy because roles can change," said App, referring to the foot injury that kept Roughley out for the first six games and then forced him to miss the entire month of January. "Brandon's out there because he's got a complete knack of putting the ball in the basket in unique ways. Brandon Arnold brings the offensive rebounding and the energy, and today we knew our scoring and inside game would have to help us, he made big plays."
At Wahconah High School in Dalton and at Salisbury School, Roughley was a wing with a 3-point shot. Playing center is quite the change.
"I've been running behind Nate a lot, learning from him and learning from Brandon Arnold, the other center, asking them questions," Roughley said. "It's a different pace down there, different defensive game plan. But they make it easy on me. I'm just trying to lock in and do whatever I can for the team right now."
Ben McGraw tied the game when he got inside the Trinity defense and scored from the right block. The Bantams tried to answer but Redd missed and Henry Vetter then missed a 3-point shot.
Spencer Spivy, who had an overall quiet game with six points and two rebounds, pulled down the biggest board of the game, got the Ephs out running and Declan Porter hit a 3-pointer with 11:41 left, giving the Ephs a 38-35 lead, and forcing Trinity coach James Cosgrove to call his second time out in four minutes.
Jarrel Okorougo scored out of the time out for Trinity, but the Ephs responded with 14 straight points. And when Karren drained a 3-ball with 5:19 left, it was 52-37, and celebration time in Williamstown.
"Our team makes it so easy. We're so deep and anybody could have their night on any given day," Roughley said. "Today, it was me luckily. Nate was having a great game. He got 32 [Callahan-Gold] into foul trouble and that allowed me to come in and kind of find a groove.
"The team makes it so easy to do my thing."
So, Hamilton, Colby and Tufts will all be making the trek to Williamstown next weekend.
The sixth-seeded Mules will open Saturday against Williams at 2 p.m., after Colby held off No. 3 Wesleyan 82-80 in overtime. The other semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Hamilton and No. 5 Tufts. The Continentals defeated seventh-seeded Connecticut College 64-59, while the No. 5 Jumbos beat fourth-seeded Middlebury 89-80 in double overtime. The second game will start at 4:30 p.m.
———