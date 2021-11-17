The 2021 college football season in New England is in the home stretch.
That means, for Division III teams, it is playoff time. Several teams that are heading toward postseason play have Berkshire County ties.
Framingham State, coached by Hoosac Valley High School alumnus Tom Kelley, will be playing a first-round NCAA Division III Tournament game. The Rams will be heading south for a game against Muhlenberg College. The kickoff in Allentown, Pa., is set for noon on Saturday. Framingham was unbeaten in MASCAC.
The first-round game will present a battle between one of the top passing offenses in Division III and one of the top passing defenses. Framingham entered the last week of the regular season ranked in the top 10 in the country in total defense (sixth) and pass efficiency defense (10th), holding opponents to a .443 completion percentage. Muhlenberg senior Michael Hnatkowsky, who was named Centennial Conference player of the week for the second straight week after throwing five touchdown passes against Moravian, completes 72.5 percent of his passes and entered the week ranked eighth in Division III in passing efficiency.
Framingham is 8-2 and Muhlenberg is 9-1. They are two of six Division III teams to have won eight games every season since 2012.
The winner will play the winner of the game between Delaware Valley and Worcester’s Anna Maria, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference champions.
In Beverly this weekend, Conner Noyes and his RPI football team will take on Endicott in a first-round contest. Endicott is where former Warriors Will and Robbie Genaway have played. Kickoff is set for noon.
Noyes is the No. 5 tackler for 9-1 RPI, with 46 stops, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
The Engineers shared the Liberty League title, while 8-2 Endicott won the Commonwealth Coast Conference crown.
One of Noyes’ Wahconah teammates, Robbie Genaway, is a junior defensive lineman with the Gulls.
The winner will get the winner of SUNY-Cortland and NEWMAC champion Springfield next weekend.
The Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference also sponsors a series of bowl games, and a former Wahconah player will be in one of them.
Luke Hescock, a tight end at Hobart, will be on the field Saturday when the Statesmen (8-2) travel to Westminster, Pa., (8-2) for the Asa Bushnell Bowl.