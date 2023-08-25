Looking at the UMass football opponents for 2023

New Mexico State went from 2-10 to 7-6, becoming bowl eligible and beating Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl last season. It's a path Don Brown's University of Massachusetts football team wants to walk down in 2023.
In order to complete a similar voyage to become bowl eligible, the Minutemen will have to win at least six of the 12 games on their schedule.
The journey to bowl eligibility will contain enough twists and turns to make it look like Brown and his players are driving at Lime Rock Park.
That trip down the chicane of college football begins Saturday night in Las Cruces against the New Mexico State Aggies, and ends Thanksgiving weekend against old Yankee Conference rival Connecticut at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Here is a brief look at the 12 opponents the Minutemen hope to contend with.
Aug. 26, at New Mexico State: Last year, both teams were independents and played at McGuirk. In that game, UMass led 13-10 at halftime, but was shut out in the second half as the Aggies earned a 23-13 victory. Last year, quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 56 net yards. His 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Warner with 3:42 left in the game locked up the win for the Aggies. New Mexico State has its top three runners — Star Thomas, Pavia and Jamoni Jones — and three of its top four receivers back. One good thing, if you are UMass offensive coordinator Steve Casula, is that the top four tacklers from last year have graduated. The Aggies were picked to finish fifth in the nine-team Conference USA media poll.
Sept. 2, at Auburn: When Brown and his team hit the sidelines at Jordan-Hare Stadium, there will be a familiar face on the other sideline. Hugh Freeze, who went 4-0 against UMass in four years at Liberty, returned to the SEC in the offseason to take over on The Plains. Freeze last coached in the SEC back in 2016, when his tenure at Ole Miss ended. Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired during last season. Interim coach Carnell Williams was kept on as the associate head coach and running backs coach. Williams has one of his team's strong points as preseason All-SEC running back Jarquez Hunter will tote the leather. Hunter has to replace Tank Bigsby at running back, and ran for 670 yards a year ago. The quarterback position features a battle between returning veteran Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Gernier and Michigan State graduate transfer Payton Thorne. Stay tuned.
Sept. 9, Miami (Ohio): The Minutemen will open their home schedule against an old Mid-American Conference foe. The Red Hawks beat UMass in 2014 and 2015. Chuck Martin walks in the shadows of giants as the head coach, as Hall of Famers Ara Parsegian, Woody Hayes and Sid Gillman all were head coaches at Miami. Martin's squad returns its quarterback and top runner in Aveon Smith and Keyon Mozee, respectively. Defensively, Miami's top returning tackler is linebacker Matt Salopek, who was the team's No. 2 tackler last year. The Red Hawks open with three straight road games — at Miami (Fla.), UMass and Cincinnati.
Sept. 16, at Eastern Michigan: Darius Boone's touchdown run with nine minutes left in the game helped Eastern beat UMass 20-13. It was another game where UMass led early. The Minutemen were up 10-0 at halftime and 13-0 when Cameron Carson booted a 47-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter. Coach Chris Creighton's squad went 9-4 last year and beat San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. EMU, another former MAC rival of UMass, is led by quarterback Austin Smith, who threw for two TDs and had two picks in the win over UMass. Graduate student Samson Evans ran for 122 yards against UMass.
Sept. 23, New Mexico: One of two first-time opponents, the University of New Mexico visits McGuirk for a date with the Minutemen. Danny Gonzales enters his fourth year as the head coach of his alma mater and is a combined 7-26. The last winning season for the Lobos was 2016, when former Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie led New Mexico to a 9-4 record, and a win in the New Mexico Bowl. Gonzales is going to have to do some rebuilding from last year's 2-10 season, as starting quarterback Miles Kudrick and running back Nate Jones both graduated.
Sept. 30, Arkansas State: Last year in Jonesboro, the Minutemen rallied from a 35-19 deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Garrett Dzuro's TD pass to returning Z receiver Isaac Ross with 18 seconds left helped make it 35-33. UMass did not recover the onside kick, giving head coach Butch Jones one of three wins for the Red Wolves. Jones was the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan, and had former Williams quarterback Mike Bajakian as his offensive coordinator. Jones will have his hands full as he is spending preseason camp trying to find a quarterback. He has three true freshman, a redshirt freshman and a redshirt senior in J.T. Shrout, who transferred from Colorado and before that Tennessee.
Oct. 7, Toledo: The three-game UMass homestand will end when a third MAC team, Toledo, returns to McGuirk. The Minutemen are 1-6 against the Rockets, including a 55-10 loss last year at the Glass Bowl. In that game, the Minutemen had only 253 yards in total offense, 52 more than returning quarterback Dequan Finn had against UMass. The 2022 MAC champions won the Boca Raton Bowl and finished 9-5. The Rockets haven't lost to the Minutemen since 1976. Toledo coach Jason Candle has 15 starters back from last year's team, which is why the Rockets are picked to win the MAC title.
Oct. 13, at Penn State: Happy Valley is the home of the legendary Penn State Berkey Creamery, where one finds some of the best ice cream anywhere. It is also the home of the Big Ten coach with the second longest tenure at one school in James Franklin. The Nittany Lions were 11-2 last year, won the Rose Bowl and are the preseason No. 7 in the AP Top 25. Franklin has said his team is three-deep in a lot of positions. One place where the Nittany Lions are deep but inexperienced is at quarterback. Sean Clifford is on the Packers' roster, so the Lions need a QB1. The battle has been between sophomore Drew Allar and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula, with freshman Jason Smolik coming hard on the outside.
Oct. 28, at Army: This might just be the most interesting game on the 2023 schedule. That might be because this version of the Black Knights of the Hudson isn't your mother's Army team. In the offseason, head coach Jeff Monken decided that it was time for Army to get rid of the traditional triple-option offense and go to a more modern offense, with run-pass option plays and less five-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust. To do that, the Black Knights hired Nebraska-Kearney offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher to put in the new offense. Coaches like UMass' Brown have often said that preparing for a Service Academy was tough because nobody runs offenses like Army, Navy or Air Force. It might be tougher to prepare for Army, because the Minutemen have to throw out all the old tape.
Nov. 4, Merrimack: The Warriors have been a Division I-FCS team since 2019, and this will mark their first trip from North Andover to Amherst. Merrimack has quickly ascended to the top of the Northeast Conference, and are the coaches' No. 2 team in the preseason poll, behind Saint Francis (Pa.) and ahead of Duquesne. Dan Curran is in his 10th year as head coach at Merrimack, and a win over UMass could get his name noticed among the bigger FCS conferences or even some of the smaller FBS leagues. Sophomore Gavin McCusker is the only quarterback with real experience. Jack Zergiotis, who transferred from UConn, is gone from Merrimack. He has transferred to the University of British Columbia.
Nov. 18, at Liberty: Arguably the most exciting win in the UMass FBS era came in 2018, when the Minutemen beat the Flames 62-59 in three overtimes. To call that a wild game would be the understatement of the year. Liberty has won four straight games against UMass since then, all under the new coach at Auburn, Hugh Freeze. So, Liberty brought in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, who has a 2-0 record against the Minutemen, having won in Amherst in 2019 and in South Carolina in 2021. UMass alum Bill Durkin moved with Chadwell from Coastal Carolina to Liberty. Durkin is a former player and assistant with the Minutemen. The Flames were reeling during preseason camp because of the untimely death of freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd.
Nov. 25, UConn: It may be Thanksgiving weekend, but it's no place for turkey jokes. That's because UMass is looking to strut the UConn path. The Huskies, who are also a football independent were 31-90 in a 10-year period until 2022. That's when new coach Jim Mora Jr. came in and coaxed the Huskies to a 6-6 record. That made UConn bowl eligible and the Huskies got a spot in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. They lost to Marshall, but getting to a bowl was impressive. Mora has picked a new QB1, in University of Maine transfer Joe Fagnano. The Huskies start from a position of strength with linebacker Jackson Mitchell anchoring the defense. Mitchell is on the Chuck Bednarik Watch List as the top defensive player and is on the Butkus Award List for top linebacker.