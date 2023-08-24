UMass set to kick off 2023 season with a renewed sense of optimism

AMHERST — University of Massachusetts football coach Don Brown does not mince words when it comes to what he thinks about his 2023 Minutemen.
"I think we're vastly improved," he said. "Now, we've got to prove it."
The first chance to "prove it" will come Saturday night in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when the Minutemen take the field against a New Mexico State team that beat UMass 23-13 last year in Amherst.
"We're not going to talk about it and all that," said Brown, during his weekly meeting with reporters.