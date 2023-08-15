AMHERST — The days are down to a precious few for the University of Massachusetts football team.
The Sons of Don Brown are less than two weeks away from playing their season opener and will actually begin preparations for the game at New Mexico State at the end of this week.
"I think we're a lot better than we were a year ago, without question," Brown said, during a post-practice meeting with reporters on Monday. "Now the question is, can we transfer it from the practice field to the game field. That's the challenge. That's what our guys have to prove to us and prove to the public that we're ready to go."
The New Mexico State game has a 7 p.m., Eastern time, kickoff and will be shown on ESPN. It's the first of two consecutive games where the Minutemen will be on the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The UMass road game on Sept. 2 at SEC power Auburn will also be broadcast on ESPN.
UMass will play its home opener on Sept. 9, against old Mid-American Conference foe Miami (Ohio). Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Of the five UMass home games, four of them will start at 3:30 p.m. That list includes the Miami game, the Sept. 23 game with New Mexico, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas State and Nov. 4 against Division I-FCS foe Merrimack. The Oct. 7 home game with Toledo is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Brown's squad will be out every day this week, with the final preseason practice scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
New Mexico State is a member of Conference USA, and is that league's preseason No. 5 team.
"The thing that we're doing right now is obviously, we're in game week next week, which for several programs, they're still early in the training camp," Brown said. "We're kind of winding down with important stuff in front of us. Obviously, we're going to end up Thursday, Friday and Saturday as 'Game Week 1.' Then next week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is 'Game Week 2' for the same game plan.
"We'll get to double game plan, and we'll play on Aug. 26."
With some Boston-area media in attendance, the conversation turned toward the quarterback situation. It is a topic that Brown has discussed frequently during training camp. While the veteran coach said he is not quite ready to anoint one of the four scholarship quarterbacks "QB1," he said that the vision is becoming clearer.
"[It's going] really good. The guys are battling," said Brown. "I think we've got a couple of guys that have raised out of the deal. But now you have to sort that out and see who's doing the best."
Only one of the four scholarship quarterbacks, junior Brady Olson, is a veteran. Two of the quarterbacks, redshirt junior Taisun Phommachanh and redshirt senior Carlos Davis, are transfers. Phommachanh came to Amherst from Georgia Tech after starting his tenure at Clemson. Davis is a transfer from FCS Western Carolina. The fourth scholarship quarterback is true freshman Ahmad Haston.
"We started on July 27 coming in and we started practice the next day," Brown said. "It's been non-stop ever since. Things are going well. I don't have any complaints. It's kind of nice when you don't have any complaints, and you're just busy with your work.
"That's what we're trying to get done."