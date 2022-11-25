UMass football looking to end its season on a positive note, hosting Army in the finale

AMHERST — With one game remaining in the 2022 football season, University of Massachusetts football coach Don Brown says he has seen improvement each week. While it hasn’t translated in wins, it is what the first-year coach wants to continue to see.
“It’s nice to see our guys, and I’m not saying we’re perfect now, but it’s nice to see them compete in a game situation on a Saturday afternoon and be close to the same team that practices and competes, and does all those things at a pretty high level during the practice week,” Brown said....