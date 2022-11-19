Williams men go 0 for 2 in first NESCAC hockey weekend

WILLIAMSTOWN — It was certainly not the way Williams College men's hockey coach Bill Kangas had drawn it up.
The Ephs have started their season 0-2 and 0-2 in NESCAC play after being swept over the weekend. Friday night, it was a loss to Bowdoin and on Saturday afternoon, it was a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Colby.
"We call it a process," Kangas said. "It would have been nice to get six points on the weekend. We don't have any, but hopefully, we create some energy for [practice] Monday."
The Ephs gave up five goals for the second consecutive day. They gave up a pair of power-play goals to the Mules, while going 0 for 4 on their own man-advantage. Colby goaltender Andy Beran had 32 saves, including 16 in the second period. The Mules also dominated on faceoffs, winning 44 of 66 in the game.
Williams led 2-1 after one period on goals by Sean Clarke and Mac Carso, but four unanswered tallies by the Mules did Williams in.
"We had some chances. We had some good momentum going in. We had a 5-on-3 opportunity and within another couple of minutes, they had a 5-on-3 and ended up scoring," the Williams coach said. "That's a big momentum shift. That was one thing. They had a real strong third.
"We had moments today, but I thought their third was stronger than ours. Give them credit for that."
Five different Colby players scored. Ryan Doolin led the scoring with a goal and two assists. John McElaney and Max O'Brien each had two assists for the Mules. O'Brien is a sophomore from Martha's Vineyard, who played his prep school hockey for Dan Driscoll at Berkshire School in Sheffield. O'Brien was one of four former Bears who played for Colby coach Blaise McDonald on Saturday. Defensemen Griffin Grise and Abdoul Diouf and center Jake McDonald joined O'Brien on the ice.
The game's first goal was scored by Colby's Michael McEachern at 5:06. McEachern is the son of former Bruins player and current Suffolk University head coach Shawn McEachern.
Williams responded five minutes later, when Clarke one-timed a pass from Jamie Cates and put the puck into the net. Williams took the lead at 15:46 as Jared Lambright took a blast from the left point. Beran made the save but did not control the rebound. Carso was on the doorstep and he put the puck into the empty net for a 2-1 lead.
O'Brien went off for interference at 19:51 of the first period and then 15 seconds into the second, McElaney was whistled for boarding. That gave Williams a 5 on 3 power play, which became a 5 on 4 when Clarke went to the box for tripping.
Eventually, Colby had a power play for 50 seconds and with 21 seconds left, Jack Sullivan beat Sandquist to tie the game.
Williams did kill off a penalty to Cates, but fell behind for keeps on another 5 on 3. First, David Vieten was called for roughing and 58 seconds later Ziv Deener-Chodirker went off for hooking. One minute later, with five seconds left on the two-man advantage, Nick Stapleton scored to make it 3-2. The Mules never trailed again.
"We had a lot of really good chances and we did the same [Friday] too. Offensively, we were kind of getting there," Kangas said. "We're close but you have to finish too. That could have helped early. Their goalie made some saves and they cleared some pucks when they needed to."
Colby and Bowdoin, both of whom beat Williams this weekend, head back to Maine with 2-0 records. Colby beat Middlebury in overtime Friday night and Bowdoin downed the Panthers on Saturday.
Williams does not play again until after Thanksgiving. The Ephs will host Babson on Saturday, facing a 5-1-1 Beavers team that is 4-0-1 in its last five. Babson is at Tufts on Tuesday. Then on Sunday, Williams travels to play 4-2-1 SUNY Geneseo. Geneseo will host Amherst on Saturday.
"We have to get ready for two non-league games, two tough non-league games next weekend," he said. "Our schedule doesn't get any easier. We're just building to something and our process is day-by-day.
"It's not the start we wanted, but we'll get a lot from it."