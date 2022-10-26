When the Williams College men's basketball team takes the court on Nov. 15 to open the 2022-23 season, the Ephs will do so as one of the top 10 teams in the nation on paper.
The Ephs, who were 19-5 last year and advanced to the NCAA Division III men's basketball Sweet 16, are the preseason No. 6 team in the D3hoops.com national Top 25.
Coach Kevin App's team was the No. 17 team in the final Top 25 last season.
Williams is one of three NESCAC teams in the preseason Top 25. Middlebury, unranked at the end of the 2021-22 season, is the preseason No. 14 team, while Wesleyan is 22nd in the preseason poll. The defending NESCAC Tournament champions ended last season as the nation's No 15 team.
According to the preseason poll, Williams will play three nationally ranked teams, one of them twice. That is Wesleyan, as Williams will host the Cardinals on Dec. 3, in a Little Three game. The NESCAC game will be in Middletown, Conn., on Feb. 4.
Williams will host the preseason 20th-ranked RPI Engineers on Nov. 29 at Chandler Gym, and will host Middlebury on Jan. 21 in Chandler.
The Williams season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Worcester State. Williams will host its Purple and Gold Classic that weekend, playing Clark's Summit on Friday night and SUNY Delhi on Saturday. The fourth team in the tournament is MCLA, and the Trailblazers will play SUNY on Friday and Clark's Summit on Saturday.
The preseason No. 1 team is Randolph-Macon. The Virginia college is also the defending NCAA Division III champion. The Yellow Jackets beat Marietta in the Final Four and downed Elmhurst in the championship game.
The rest of the top five are No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor, No. 3 Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Christopher Newport at No. 4 and fifth-ranked Oswego State. Randolph Macon receive 17 of the 25 first-place votes, while Mary Hardin-Baylor had four and Oshkosh and Christopher Newport had two first-place votes each.
Two other New England colleges, WPI and St. Joseph's (Conn.) are also in the Top 25. WPI is the preseason No. 8 team, while St. Joseph's is 13th. The Blue Jays will be without Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun, who announced his retirement during last season. Glen Miller, Calhoun's longtime lieutenant, is the new head coach in Hartford.
Williams was one of the teams that had a big jump from last year's final poll to the preseason poll. None had bigger jumps than Middlebury, Rochester and Pomona-Pitzer.
The three schools were not ranked in the final survey back after the NCAA championship. In the preseason poll, Rochester went from being unranked to 11th and Pomona-Pitzer went from unranked to 12th. Middlebury also was unranked at the end of last season, before earning the No. 14 spot.
The two largest drops belonged to Illinois Wesleyan and Elmhurst. Illinois Wesleyan, an Elite Eight team last year, dropped from sixth to a preseason No. 21 ranking. Elmhurst was third at the end of last season after losing to Randolph-Macon in the Division III title game in Fort Wayne, Ind., and is 23rd in the preseason poll.
(Eagle sportswriter Howard Herman is a voter in the D3hoops.com poll)