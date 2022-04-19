For some teams, the spring season is nearly over. Others are heading into the homestretch.
Here’s a look at how teams at the Berkshire County colleges are doing as the clock ticks toward the end of their campaigns.
Williams College
The first tennis team from north of the Mason-Dixon line to win an NCAA Division III championship is currently the No. 6 team in the country and the No. 1 team in the East Region.
The Williams women, who won a national title in 2015 and were the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, are the top-ranked team from New England in the Mizuno/WGCA Division III coaches poll. Emory is No. 1, with Carnegie-Mellon second and Methodist third. Emory had 11 first-place votes, while Methodist and Williams had one vote each.
The Ephs are off for the Vassar Invitational this weekend, and will play for a NESCAC championship April 30 and May 1 at the Amherst Golf Club. The winner gets the automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, to be held May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.
The Williams men are seventh in New England this week. The Ephs will play for a Little Three championship on Wednesday at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Conn. The NESCAC Championship will be the same weekend as the women, but at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford, N.Y. The NCAA Finals will be May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
The Williams softball team can make a major move up the West Division standings if coach Kris Herman’s Ephs can sweep a weekend series with Amherst. The teams will play Friday at 5 p.m., at Cole Field in Williamstown, and play two Saturday in Amherst.
In 2018, NESCAC switched to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament, with four of the five teams in each division qualifying. If the tournament started on Wednesday, Williams would be the No. 4 team in the West and would play at Trinity, the No. 1 team in the East. If the tournament started Wednesday, Trinity would host as the East Division No. 1 team is hosting this year’s tournament.
Williams will be seeking its seventh championship and first since 2018.
Mara Kipnis leads the Ephs with a .410 batting average, good for 10th in the conference. She has five home runs and 16 runs batted in. The Ephs have hit 12 home runs in 2022, a far cry from the 39 they pounded in 2019 — the last full college softball season.
In the most recent NCAA New England Regional rankings, Williams is ranked eighth and one of two NESCAC teams ranked that highly. Tufts, currently second to Trinity in the East Division, is ranked fourth. Husson is the No. 1 team in the region.
The Williams baseball team has some work to do. The Ephs are 1-5, 7-13 overall, but with three games with Hamilton this weekend and three with Amherst next weekend, they could rise up the West Division standings — with a little bit of help.
Williams’ leading hitter is Daniel Lynch, who is batting .385 with 11 RBI. First-year Brendan Stannard of Pittsfield was hitting .353 with a home run and 12 RBI, but has missed the last seven games with a concussion.
Right now, the Williams men’s lacrosse team would play a first-round NESCAC Tournament game on the road against either Amherst, Middlebury or Wesleyan. Those three teams are tied at 5-3, while Williams is sixth in the league with a 4-3 record. The Ephs, however, play Wesleyan at home on Saturday and go to Middlebury Wednesday to end the season. Two wins could give the Ephs a first-round quarterfinal, set for April 30. The top eight teams at the end of the season will play for an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament and a possible berth in the national championship game in at Rentscheler Field in Hartford May 28-30.
Williams is currently No. 21 in the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Top 25, and the Ephs are ranked third behind Tufts and Endicott in the NCAA Division III Region 1 rankings. In the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll, Bowdoin, Tufts and Wesleyan are the top three. Williams is seventh.
The Williams women are currently out of playoff position. The Ephs are at Wesleyan Saturday and at Hamilton on Sunday, and finish up at home Wednesday against Middlebury. It won’t be easy because Wesleyan is ranked 11th, Hamilton 13th and Middlebury is No. 1 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Top 25.
MCLAThe MCLA baseball team had lost six straight before going 2-2 in its last four games. The Trailblazers are 10-16, and 1-8 in MASCAC play. If coach Mike Gladu’s team has hopes of making the six-team MASCAC baseball tournament, it would need to start winning some games. That can all start with a Wednesday tilt against Framingham State. The game is at Framingham, but MCLA is the home team.
The top six teams in the MASCAC standings make the tournament and the last two teams who would be in the field, as of today, are Salem State and Framingham State. Both teams have 4-6 records.
MCLA has a big weekend ahead with a Friday home game and a Saturday road doubleheader at league-leading Mass. Maritime. Mass. Maritime and Bridgewater State, both of whom were picked sixth in the preseason coaches’ poll, lead the league with identical 8-2 records. Preseason pick Westfield State is 6-4 and in fourth place.
The Trailblazers have been led by Taconic graduate Austin Rachiele. The senior, who was the MASCAC player of the week earlier in the season, is leading the team with a .372 batting average. Rachiele is 21 for 68 with six doubles and five triples. He leads the team with 28 runs scored.
On the scoreboard, the baseball team has had the high-water mark for MCLA spring squads
The softball team is looking for its first conference win. The Trailblazers are 3-22 and 0-8 in MASCAC play.
Salem is 3-5 and currently holds onto the final position for a six-team tournament. MCLA will play a conference doubleheader at winless (0-8) Mass. Maritime on Saturday.
MCLA’s offense is keyed by junior Madison Teta. Teta, from Lansingburgh (N.Y.) High School is hitting .427 for the Trailblazers with 19 runs scored. She has stolen 24 of 27 bases.
First-year pitcher Lora Woyton pitched a two-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Sage on April 13. Woyton is from Attleboro.
Since only the top four teams in the North Atlantic Conference lacrosse league, even if the MCLA men beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon and Thomas in their final two games, the Trailblazers won’t be able to make the postseason.
MCLA is 2-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play. The play of first-year attack Nate Haley has been a revelation.
The former Hoosac Valley player was the NAC rookie of the week after scoring 10 goals and adding an assist in a 1-1 week for MCLA. On the season, Haley has 32 goals and eight assists. He is tied with Ben Moscatiello of SUNY Delhi as the No. 6 goal scorer in the NAC.
Another first-year, John Hankel of Garrison, N.Y., is second on MCLA with 19 goals and seven assists.
The MCLA women are 1-7 and 0-3 in MASCAC play. The Trailblazers got their only win on March 20, beating Northern Vermont-Lyndon 15-7.
The Trailblazers have themselves a rookie jewel in first-year Julia Graham. The Chittenago, N.Y., resident leads her team with 13 goals and three assists.