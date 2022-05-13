The season might have ended earlier than anticipated for the Williams College softball team, but that did not keep Eph utility player Mara Kipnis from earning a first-team, NESCAC All-Conference honor.
Kipnis, who hit .406 for the Ephs and led the team with nine home runs, was named as the first-team Utility player on the All-Conference team.
"Mara is a great player, as evidenced by this award and coming into her career as the NESCAC Rookie of the Year," Eph head coach Kris Herman said in a statement. "Players get selected as All Stars based upon their statistics and their impact on the games on the field."
The senior from Redmond, Wash., was the 2019 NESCAC Rookie of the Year and a first-team pick. She was a second-team selection in 2021. There was no NESCAC season in 2020.
Kipnis more than earned her Utility nod, as she played six different positions during the course of the season. Originally a catcher, she played right and center field, first and second base and was the designated player for the Ephs.
The award to Kipnis continued a trend that Williams has had at least one first-team selection every year since 2014.
Williams finished 23-15, losing to Trinity in the NESCAC Tournament quarterfinals.
MCLA may have finished 5-30, but the Trailblazers did have one major bright spot in junior centerfielder Madison Teta. The Troy, N.Y., native was named to the All-MASCAC second team.
Teta hit .467 as MCLA's leadoff hitter, scored 32 runs and set a school record with 34 stolen bases. At one point, she had a 13-game hitting streak.
While not an All-Conference pick, former Mount Everett standout Gwendolyn Carpenter was named the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association national Division III player of the week.
In helping Framingham State get to the NCAA Division III tournament, the sophomore center fielder hit .632 with eight RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.
The Williams men's tennis team is at home this weekend, competing in an NCAA Division III Regional. The Ephs will take the court with the newly minted NESCAC player and rookie of the year.
Chase Cohen a junior from Arlington, Va., was the top rookie in 2021. He graduated to player of the year for 2022. The first-team pick was 16-6 in singles and 13-4 at No. 1 doubles with Matt Kandel.
Kandel, a first-year from Townsend, is the this year's top rookie.
Cohen is the first Eph to win player of the year since Brian Grodecki earned the honor in 2018.
On the women's side, sophomore Erica Ekstrand from Santa Monica, Calif., was named to the All-Conference first team for the second consecutive year. She and first-year Yuu Ishikawa are first-team picks at doubles, while Ishikawa is second-team in singles.
In golf, four Ephs were named to NESCAC All-Conference teams.
On the men's side, first-year Ben Sapovits from Mansfield was named to the first team, while first-year Philip Clifton of Winston-Salem, N.C., was a second-team selection.
Two women, Catalin Yturralde and Tianyi Zhaung, were named to the All-Conference first team. Zhaung, a sophomore from Orlando, Fla., was the 2021 Rookie of the Year. Yturralde is a junior from La Mesa, Calif.
The 2019 Rookie of the Year, now senior Joanna Kim from Edina, Minn., was named to the second team. Joining her on the second team is senior Olivia White from Los Angeles. White was a first teamer in 2021.