Grace Guachione and Ashley Zink have earned top athletic and academic honors at their colleges.
Guachione received the first-ever Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence from the Northeast-10 Conference. Zink was named the women’s Sennior Scholar-Athlete at Westfield State University.
Guachione, who graduated after playing four years of basketball, was honored along with softball player Beanie Luttig. They are the first athletes from Saint Anselm to receive the award. To be eligile, a senior student-athlete must be graduating, be Magna Cum Laude or better and must have played in at least two seasons of competition in the Northeast-10.
The Miss Hall’s School graduate was previously named the Women’s Senior Scholar-Athlete. The Business and Finance major earned her way onto the Dean’s List seven times.
The 5-foot-6 guard helped Saint Anselm to a 70-29 record during her career, including back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. As a junior, Guachione helped the Hawks win the school’s first-ever NCAA Division II East Regional title.
She averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in her three year career, playing in 84 games and starting 43. Her senior year was taken off the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2019-20 season, Guachione was fourth in the conference with 56 steals and fourth with an average of 2.0 per game. She led the team in that category.
Zink, who just graduated from Westfield, was a four-year member of coach Todd Ditmar’s women’s soccer team. She started 53 of 56 games.
In three varsity seasons, the Owls were 32-19-7. They went two the NCAA Division III tournament in 2017 and 2018, after winning the MASCAC tournament championship. In 2019, Westfield won the MASCAC regular-season title.
Zink graduated with a degree in Business Management and a concentrating in Accounting and Finance. She posted a 3.975 grade-point average.
Williams baseball
A pair of Williams baseball players, one who will return next year, have been named All-New England.
Senior Eric Mini was named to the D3baseball.com All-New England second team, while sophomore Jakob Cohn was named to the third team.
Mini hit .458 for the Ephs in 2021, got on base 53 percent of the time and had a slugging percentage of .854. His four home runs led the club and tied for the NESCAC lead.
Cohn started 13 games in his first year in the lineup, batting .435 with a team-best seven doubles.
College basketball
Dalton native Pat Duquette will, for only the second time in his tenure, have to replace an assistant coach.
Nick Leonardelli, who has been with Duquette since the ex-Wahconah and Williams standout took over as head coach at UMass Lowell, has resigned to take a high school head coaching job in Richmond, Va.
“I am excited to announce that I will be the next Head Basketball Coach at Henrico High School,” Leonardelli wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to get started and to join the Henrico community. I look forward to meeting the rest of the administration, coaches, teachers and players. Many great things to come!”
Leonardelli went to Lowell after spending time on former Williams coach Dave Paulsen’s staff at Bucknell.
UMass Lowell is where Pittsfield’s Bryce Daley plays.
UMass schedules
The NCAA champion UMass hockey team unveiled its schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Minutemen will open against one of the other three teams that joined them in Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four.
Minnesota State will visit the Mullins Center on Saturday Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. Minnesota State lost its semifinal game to St. Cloud State.
The schedule includes a home-and-home series with American International on Oct. 15 and 16. UMass will also be going to Michigan Jan. 8-9.
The official basketball schedule is not out yet, but UMass has found out who it will play and where it will play in Atlantic 10 conference play.
Coach Matt McCall’s Minutemen will play home-and-home with George Mason, LaSalle, Rhode Island and Saint Louis. Home games will be against Duquesne, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s and VCU. UMass will go on the road against Davidson, Dayton, Richmond and St. Bonaventure.