The MCLA volleyball team came within two victories of qualifying for the NCAA Division III tournament. One of the Trailblazers' newcomers had a big hand in the team's success, and received a major honor.
First-year Chloie Garber has been named the MASCAC rookie of the year. Garber, from Eagle River, Alaska, had 339 kills, averaging 3.57 per set. That led all MASCAC players. She also recorded 255 digs, 31 blocks, 34 aces and 16 assists. A high point for Garber was a 21-kill, 11-dig performance in a 3-2 loss to Skidmore in October. Both the kills and digs were career highs.
MCLA was 12-12, and made it to the MASCAC Tournament semifinal round. The Trailblazers beat Bridgewater 3-1 in the quarterfinals, but lost in the semis to Worcester State by an identical 3-1 score.
Garber was also named second-team All-MASCAC. MCLA senior middle hitter Reagan Scattergood was named to the first team, while graduate student Natasha Stewart was the Libero on the second team.
Natalie Gillis of Worcester State was the offensive player of the Year, Jess Haradon of Westfield State was the defensive player of the year, while Worcester's Bernie Chase was named coach of the year.
MASCAC Soccer
Pittsfield native Todd Ditmar guided the Westfield State women's soccer team into the NCAA Division III Tournament, and for that, he was named the MASCAC women's soccer coach of the year.
The Owls were 15-4-1, winning the MASCAC regular season and tournament championships. Ditmar was named coach of the year in 2006 and 2012. He has a 175-103-27 record at Westfield.
Westfield fell 4-0 to The College of New Jersey in a first-round match in the Division III Tournament on Nov. 13. TCNJ has advanced to the Final Four and will play Wesleyan next weekend.
One member of the MCLA women's soccer team, senior defender Alyssa Porter, was named to the MASCAC women's soccer first team.
Five members of the MCLA men's soccer team earned MASCAC honors. One, senior defender David Jamina, was named to the first team.
The other four players earned second-team honors. That group included junior goalkeeper Sam Edge of Williamstown, senior midfielder Colin Rousseau from Cheshire, senior midfielder Junior Florent and first-year forward Cola Bean.
NESCAC honors
The Williams College fall sports teams have put their equipment and uniforms away until 2022. Several Ephs earned spots on All-NESCAC teams.
A pair of men's soccer players earned honors. Junior defender Will Felitto was named to the first team, while junior midfielder Nick Boardman earnd second-team honors for the Ephs.
"Great and deserving recognition for Will and Nick," said interim coach Steffen Siebert. "The work and dedication that they put in all season around daily improvements and helping the team has been amazing! Both have been instrumental in both the attacking and defending part of the game as well as solid leaders off the field."
Augid Djerdjaj of Connecticut College is the player of the year, Colby's Ethan Franco was the top rookie and Wesleyan's Geoff Wheeler is the coach of the year.
Victoria Laino played only 10 games for Williams in 2021 due to injuries, but she still made the All-NESCAC women's soccer second team. She had three goals, two game-winning scores, and had an assist. The senior midfielder was the reigning player of the year, having won the award in 2019.
"Vic has been the heart of our midfield for so long and despite missing a third of the season due to injury, her importance on our team is immeasurable," Williams coach Sarah Raymond said.
Also named to the second team was junior midfielder Maria Chapman.
"Maria was an absolute rock star this year, leading a young backline," said Raymond. "Maria's physical preparation enabled her to play every minute of our season as fast and tough at the end of the game as she was at the beginning."
Wesleyan picked up the player and coach of the year honors. Grace Devanny, a junior forward, was the player of the year. She was the 2019 rookie of the year. Eva Meredith was named coach of the year for her first time. The rookie of the year was sophomore goalkeeper Mika Fisher of Amherst.
Two Ephs, midfielder Liz Welch and forward Emily Batchelor were named to the NESCAC Field Hockey first team.
Batchelor, a junior from Sherborn, was the team's second leading scorer with 11 goals and three assists for 25 points. Three of those goals were game-winners.
"Emily is an offensive force," Williams coach Alix Barrale said. "Her exceptional stick skills and killer shot make her difficult to defend. Her finesse coupled with incredible athleticism is why she is one of the most feared attackers in the league. I am so excited to have her back next year."
Welch, who had also played ice hockey at Williams, had three goals and seven assists. Two of her goals were game winners.
"Elizabeth is one of the most dynamic players I have coached in my 20-plus years," said Barrale. "Her speed, quickness, and ability to handle the ball under pressure are unmatched."
Sophie Schoeni of Tufts was named player of the year, Middlebury's Amy Griffin is the rookie of the year, while Middlebury's Katharine DeLorenzo was named the coach of the year.
And in volleyball, Williams middle hitter Marit Hoyem was named to the All-NESCAC second team.
"Marit had a tremendous sophomore season," coach Christi Kelsey said. "She posted some impressive numbers both offensively and defensively this year and was one of many great players and pieces to step up for our team this year."
She led the Ephs with 173 kills and 29 service aces. She was second in NESCAC with 19 solo blocks and 43 block assists, seventh in hitting percentage (.326) and eighth in the conference with 242.5 points.