For the first time since 2019, the MCLA baseball team heads into conference play with a winning record. The Trailblazers did it by winning the last two MASCAC player-of-the-week awards.
The most recent winner is Pittsfield's Austin Rachiele. He joins Randy Adams as consecutive winners.
Rachiele, a senior outfielder who played at Taconic, only had five hits in seven at-bats last week, but he also walked seven times, scored seven runs, drove in a run and had two stolen bases. Rachiele's on-base percentage was .857, his slugging percentage was 1.143, which means his OPS (on base plus slugging) was a pretty impressive 2.000.
For the season, the former Taconic standout is hitting .373 with seven RBI. He is 6 for 9 in stolen bases, and has struck out only seven times in 51 at bats.
Adams, a senior from Fullerton, Calif., earned his player-of-the-week award by hitting .625 (10 for 16) with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI. His slugging percentage was a torrid 1.250, and his on-base percentage was .667. That gave him a 1.917 OPS for the week.
On the season, Adams, who played in MCLA's only two games in 2021, is hitting .364 with two homers and 19 RBI.
Rachiele, Adams and coach Mike Gladu's Trailblazers are currently 8-7 at the end of their non-conference slate. The Trailblazers went to Florida to play in the RussMat Central Florida Invitational. They lost four of their first five but won their last four games in the Sunshine State.
MCLA will open MASCAC play on Friday at Bridgetwater State. It's the first of three games in Bridgewater.
The Trailblazers' home opener is Friday, April 8, against Worcester State.
MCLA is one of four teams in the conference with records above .500. Bridgewater State (8-6), Salem State (8-6) and Westfield State (7-5) are also above .500.
Westfield State was the coaches' preseason pick to win the MASCAC Title. MCLA was picked to finish eighth out of eight teams.
MCLA played a doubleheader at Westfield on March 21, 2021, before the rest of the season was canceled. In 2020, the Trailblazers were 3-3 before COVID-19 wiped out the rest of the season.
———
The nationally-ranked Williams College men's lacrosse team has quite a week ahead of it.
The Ephs (4-2), who are ranked 16th in the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's Top 20 and 18th in the Inside Lacrosse media Top 25, went to Virginia this week and played fourth-ranked Christopher Newport. The game was played Wednesday night, and the result was not reported at deadline.
Wednesday's game marked the fifth top-20 test of the season for Christopher Newport. The Captains have upended No. 7 Lynchburg, No. 10 Gettysburg, No. 19 Ursinus, and No. 20 Hampden-Sydney. The four victories over nationally-ranked opponents already ranks as the most in a single season in program history, topping the three triumphs over top-20 foes last year.
Williams, meanwhile, is 1-1 against Top 25 opponents. The Ephs lost to now seventh-ranked Union but knocked off then No. 15 RPI. RPI is 19th in the USILA poll but unranked by Inside Lacrosse.
After playing at Christopher Newport, the Ephs will head to Maine for a NESCAC contest Saturday at Bates.
Williams will return home for an April 6 date against third-ranked Tufts.
Rochester Institute of Technology is the No. 1 team in both national polls. The top six teams in both polls are the same. After RIT, Salisbury, Tufts, Christopher Newport, St. John Fisher and York round out those top sixes.
And in the latest New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Top 10, the top four schools are all NESCAC squads. Tufts is a unanimous No. 1, followed by Bowdoin, Williams and Wesleyan. Amherst and MIT are tied for sixth and Middlebury is eighth.
———
In national tennis, the Williams men are No. 6 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. The Ephs are the highest-ranked NESCAC team, with Bowdoin seventh, Tufts eighth and Middlebury ninth.
The No. 1 team is Case Western Reserve, followed by Chicago and Clairemont-Mudd-Scripps.
Williams is the No. 1 team in the Northeast region, followed by Bowdoin, Tufts and Middlebury.
Individually, Williams' Chase Cohen is the No. 1 singles player in the Northeast, with teammate Matthew Kandel seventh. Cohen and Kandel make up the region's No. 1 doubles team.
On the women's side, the Ephs are ranked 18th in the nation. Chicago is No. 1, with Pomona-Pitzer No. 2 and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps third. The top NESCAC team is fifth-ranked Wesleyan.
Erica Ekstrand of Williams is the No. 10 singles player of the seventh-ranked team in the Northeast Region. Wesleyan is No. 1 in the region. Williams' Zoe Bennet and Yuu Ishikawa are the No. 7 doubles team in the Northeast.