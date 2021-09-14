SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Keel Brissett scored with three seconds left in the first half, and his Williams College teammates made it stand up as the Ephs beat Skidmore 1-0 in men's soccer on Tuesday.
Brissett got a loose ball in the box and fired it past Thoroughbreds' goalkeeper Bobby Stratts just before time ran out in the first half.
Williams dominated the game, outshooting Skidmore 17-5 and had an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal. In fact, the home side did not have a shot in the first half. Williams keeper Ben Diffley, making his first college start, had two saves in the victory.
Williams, now 2-1, will play its NESCAC home opener on Saturday when Wesleyan visits Cole Field for a 2 p.m. start.
MCLA women's soccer
HARTFORD, Conn. — The MCLA women gave up five goals in the first half and St. Joseph went on to beat the Trailblazers 6-0.
The loss was the fourth for MCLA on the season, as the Blazers drop to 0-4. The Blue Jays are 4-0, and have yet to give up a goal in 2021.
Jenna Zup had two goals for St. Joseph.
Mady Breese gave up five goals and made eight saves in the first half. Jillian Currier had one save and gave up one goal in the second half for the Trailblazers, who open their MASCAC season on Saturday at noon against Worcester State.
Williams field hockey
WILLIAMSTOWN — Once again, the Ephs held serve at home.
Williams got two goals each from Shea van den Broek, Emily Batchelor and Molly Hellman in a 7-0 victory over Smith College.
The Ephs, now 3-1, got three goals in the first quarter. Two of them by van den Broek. Smith falls to 1-4.
Williams will play its NESCAC home opener on Saturday at noon against Wesleyan.
MCLA volleyball
NORTH ADAMS — Down 2 sets to none, the MCLA volleyball team roared back to send the match against Framingham State into a deciding fifth set.
Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, Framingham hung on for a 3-2 victory in the MASCAC opener for both teams. The set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10. With the win, Framingham improves to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in MASCAC. MCLA falls to 2-2 and 0-1.
The Trailblazers were paced by Chloe Garber's 16 kills. Natasha Stewart had 48 assists and Kelly Moczuski had 29 digs.
MCLA will play SUNY-Delhi at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
MCLA golf
PITTSFIELD — In the MASCAC Preview tournament, the MCLA golf team finished eighth out of eight teams. MCLA shot 395 at Berkshire Hills Country Club, the site of the MASCAC Championship Oct. 4-5. Champion Salem State shot 313, with runner-up Westfield scoring 322.
Salem's Matt Godbout shot a 3-over-par 75 to claim medalist honors. MCLA's Brett Norman shot 87, and was tied for 18th, while Paul Roeder shot 88 and finished in a tie for 22nd.