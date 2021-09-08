CLINTON, N.Y. — For the first time since November, 2019, the Williams College women's soccer team took to the field.
It was the Eph head coaching debut for Sarah Raymond, and for 88 minutes, it looked like it would be a very successful one for the coach of the 12th-ranked Ephs.
Hamilton got a goal from Olivia Zubanik in the final minute, 20 seconds, to tie the match. Neither team scored in overtime and the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.
Even though Williams outshot Hamilton 7-1 at halftime and had a 3-0 shot-on-goal advantage, the match was scoreless at halftime.
Williams took the lead in the 54th minute on a goal by sophomore Ava Simunovic, her first career goal for the Ephs.
But with time running down, Zubanik cashed in after Shayna Polsky's shot had been stopped by Eph goalkeeper Chelsea Taylor, and the contest went into overtime.
Hamilton goalie Caity Smith had nine saves in 110 minutes, four of them in the second half and two more in the two overtime periods.
The 12th-ranked Ephs will travel to No. 17 Tufts on Saturday for the first NESCAC game of the season.
Williams men 5, RPI 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Steffen Siebert Era at Williams got off to a good start as well with a win in the interim coach's first contest.
Nathan Song scored twice in the match and Williams scored four unanswered goals in the second half to roll past seventh-ranked RPI 5-2 in the Ephs' opener. RPI had opened last week with a 0-0 draw with No. 24 Oneonta.
The five goals were the most scored by a Williams team since the season opener in 2018, when the Ephs beat Trinity 5-0. Williams improved to 13-0-2 in opening matches. The last time the Ephs lost an opener was in 2003, when Babson beat the Ephs 2-0.
The Ephs fell behind 2-1 at halftime thanks to an unfortunate own goal in the 20th minute. RPI's Josh Guadiano's cross to the near post was headed in by a Williams defender.
Song, who scored the only first-half goal for Siebert's side, tied the game in the 53rd minute with an unassisted tally. The junior had two career goals coming into the game, and doubled his total. Eamon Gara Grady broke the tie six minutes later. The Engineers were unable to clear a loose ball, and Gara Grady scored on a close-range header. Late goals by Williamstown's Brady Foehl and first-year Keel Brissett accounted for the final score.
Eph goalkeeper Mike Davis had two saves in the winning effort. Williams outshot RPI 12-3 and had 10 shots on goal to two for the Engineers.
"The biggest lesson from today was when adversity hit the guys were ready to respond and they responded in a big way in the second half," Siebert said in a release. "We were down at the half and things didn't go as well as we had hoped in the first half which really showed the resilience of the guys in the second half."
The Ephs open their NESCAC campaign on Saturday at Tufts, the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.