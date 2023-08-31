MCLA soccer teams take to the pitch on Friday for season openers

The curtain comes up on the 2023 college sports season Friday, when the MCLA soccer teams take to the pitch.
The MCLA men will open their season at home, playing SUNY Cobleskill. A year ago, these two teams opened in upstate New York, and the Trailblazers got a goal from Marcos Lopez in a 1-0 victory. Sam Edge recorded the shutout in goal.
The women, meanwhile, hit the road to Franklin for a Friday contest at Dean College. It is the first time the Trailblazers and Bulldogs have played in women's soccer.
MCLA is picked to finish in a tie for sixth in the eight-team men's conference, in the coaches' preseason poll. The women are picked to finish eighth.
Both men's coach Adam Hildabrand and women's coach Deb Raber have said in the past that they hold little stock in the preseason polls, because they are more a reflection on last year's standings than what teams will do this year.
MCLA men
The Trailblazers finished fifth in 2021 and again in 2022, two of the better results for Hildabrand's program in recent years.
MCLA is, however, chasing its first MASCAC championship since 1992.
To describe the Trailblazers as a young team in 2023 would be an understatement. Of the 13 sophomores listed on this year's roster, only four of them played in more than 10 games each. There are also 10 first-years on the roster.
Rising sophomore Jacob Malburg from Amesbury had four goals in his first varsity season, and the forward will be counted on to repeat that in 2023.
The leading scorer from last year was Marcos Lopez, with four goals, two assists and three game-winning goals for the 5-11-1 Trailblazers. The junior from Mohanasen High School in the Albany area, is back. He and Malburg scored eight of the 14 goals MCLA scored in 2022.
The Trailblazers are going to need to replace midfield anchor Paolo Kareh, and sophomore Naiyar Fraser could step in.
The biggest issue for Hildabrand, head coach since 2007, is trying to decide on a goalkeeper. Former Mount Greylock keeper Sam Edge graduated, after having started in 16 of the 17 games for MCLA. Edge, a second-team All-MASCAC player along with Lopez, had five shutouts and a 1.48 goals-against average.
Ryan Taylor played in three games last year and had one start. He beat Lesley 4-0, and gave up two second-half goals in a loss to Union. He took the loss.
Juniors Deni Rizvic and Richard Schineis also made it onto the pitch last year, and newcomers Oliver LeLacheur, a freshman, and sophomore Michael Harris from McCann Tech, could also see time.
Among the newcomers is freshman Reynaldo Castro who lit up Western Mass. while a senior with Taconic last fall. Castro tallied 38 goals and 14 assists for the Thunder in 2022.
The MCLA defense should be anchored by senior Tyler Cotting. Another senior, Mount Greylock graduate Tyler Canatta, played in only seven games last year, and if healthy will be a big addition.
The Trailblazers will open their season with three matches at home. In addition to Friday's contest with Cobleskill, MCLA will host Western Connecticut, Nichols and Potsdam for the annual tournament. MCLA will play Nichols on Friday and Potsdam on Saturday.
It ought to be a tight race in MASCAC, with four points separating the top three teams in the preseason coaches poll. Worcester had 44 points and three first place votes, Salem State had 42 points and two votes, while Framingham had 40 points and two votes. Bridgewater, the preseason No. 4 team, had 33 points and one first-place vote.
Westfield is fifth, followed by MCLA and Fitchburg in sixth and Mass. Maritime in eighth.
MCLA women
Raber's Trailblazers are coming off a 2-10-3 year, 0-6-1 in MASCAC play. MCLA was shut out eight times last year and also lost a pair of one-goal games.
In 2022, the Trailblazers gave up 43 goals and scored only seven. So finding goals will be a critical component for MCLA this fall.
Senior Anna Lewis had two goals to lead the Trailblazers last year. Three other MCLA players who scored goals are back. Rising sophomores Natalie Rich and Cidnee Frymire, along with senior Alyssa Porter, will be on the pitch early in the season. Porter was listed as the Class of 2023, but she is playing an extra season.
First-year Camryn Belisle, who played at McCann Tech, led the Hornets with six goals last year. She's listed as a forward on the roster, and could earn playing time. Another first-year who could garner playing time is Addison Gates from Cambridge (N.Y.) Central. She was a multi-time All-Star in high school.
Another local first-year is midfielder Tia Kareh. Kareh played for Mark Ziaja at Hoosac Valley and was a key midfielder for the Hurricanes.
Jillian Currier was a very, very busy goalkeeper last year for the Trailblazers. She is now an assistant coach for Raber, and will help her former coach with goalies. Em Marlay-Wright is the returning keeper and is also listed at forward.
That could put a lot of the goalkeeping in the hands of sophomore Eva Eberwein. The Wahconah graduate backstopped the Warriors to five shutouts in 2021.
After Friday's opener in Franklin, MCLA will hop on a bus for a Sunday date at Anna Maria College in Paxton.
The Trailblazers will open at home a week from Saturday against Sage.
Westfield State, winners of the last two MASCAC tournament championships and the last three regular-season titles, is an overwhelming favorite by the coaches to make it three tourney titles in a row.
The Owls received eight first-place votes, and 47 points. The rest of the preseason poll has Fitchburg second, followed by Bridgewater and Worcester. Framingham and Salem State are tied for sixth, with Mass. Maritime and MCLA rounding out the field.