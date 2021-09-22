SPRINGFIELD — It was a bit of an unhappy homecoming for Williams College men's soccer interim coach Steffen Siebert Wednesday night.
Siebert, who spent six years as the head coach at Springfield, saw his Ephs give up a goal in the final 3 minutes as the Pride eked out a 1-0 win. The loss ended a three-game unbeaten streak for Williams, now 3-2-1.
The game-winning goal started when former Mount Greylock standout Finn Welch took a corner kick. The Ephs could not clear and Springfield's Maitoe Suppasuesanguan scored his first goal of the season.
Welch's former Greylock teammate, Williams' Brady Foehl, had four shots on goal but could not get one to find the back of the net.
Williams used two goalies. Michael Davis started and made two saves. He was relieved by Ben Diffley with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. Diffley had one save and gave up the goal.
Clayton Knibbs made seven saves for Springfield, now 4-2.
Williams returns to Cole Field Saturday to play Trinity in a 2:30 p.m. start. The Ephs' 1995 NCAA Division III national championship team will be honored at halftime.