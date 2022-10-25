One thing was made certain after Tuesday's regular-season finales in the New England Small College Athletic Conference — both Williams soccer teams will be home for the tournament quarterfinal rounds.
Both Williams teams went to Middlebury on Tuesday and both came back down Route 7 with 1-0 victories. With the wins, Steffen Siebert's men and Sarah Raymond's women can do no worse than host a quarterfinal game this weekend.
The top eight teams in the league advance to the NESCAC postseason tournament, with the top four teams earning quarterfinal home games.
The semifinals and final will be played on the pitch of the highest remaining seed.
The Williams women are 9-3-2 overall and 7-2-1 in NESCAC, while Middlebury is 10-4-1 and 5-4-1.
The Williams women entered Tuesday's match having dropped from 10th to 13th in this weeks United Soccer Coaches Division III Top 25. While that happened, Middlebury moved from receiving votes to the No. 20 spot in the Top 25. Amherst is 10th and Trinity is 23rd this week.
The match's only goal came in the 61st minute when Claire Tolliver scored off the rebound of a shot by Tess Belnap. Tolliver picked up the rebound and put the ball into the upper 90 on the left side, over the outstretched arms of Middlebury goalkeeper Sydney Poppinga.
Poppinga had seven saves, while Eph keeper Leyla Kamshad had four to record the shutout. The match was even with Williams having a 13-10 shot advantage. The Ephs had four corner kicks to one for the Panthers.
"What a great way to finish the regular season and put together a great game on the road which has been a challenge for us this year," Raymond said in a release. "So happy for the team to go into the playoffs with confidence."
Amherst beat Trinity 1-0 Tuesday night, giving the Mammoths 24 points in the standings, while Williams is second with 22. If the standings of Tuesday hold, Amherst, Williams, Trinity and Bowdoin would be home for the quarterfinals.
The men were seven minutes from recording their ninth draw of the season, when former Mount Greylock player Brady Foehl untied the game. Cole Morriello's long throw-in was headed in the box by Nick Boardman right to Foehl, who came up from his defense position and fired into the upper 90 on the left, past Panthers keeper Ryan Grady.
"On the road against a very talented No. 20 Middlebury is no easy task, but our guys were up for it," Siebert said. "We created great opportunities from the start of the game. Really happy we were able to score one and remain undefeated on the road in the regular season."
Ben Diffley had three saves to record the shutout for Williams. The two teams both had 16 shots in the contest. Grady had seven saves for the 20th-ranked Panthers.
With the win, the Ephs are 6-1-8 overall and 4-1-5 in conference play. Middlebury falls to 9-3-3 and 5-3-2 respectively.
On the men's side, sixth-ranked Bowdoin is No. 1 in NESCAC after tying Tufts 0-0. The Polar Bears are 11-1-3 overall and 6-1-3 in NESCAC. Williams and Middlebury both had 17 points, but Williams will be No. 2 in the conference by virtue of beating the Panthers.
Amherst is ranked 10th in the country with Middlebury the third ranked team.