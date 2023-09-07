MCLA is just days away from the returfing project at Shewcraft Field being wrapped up

NORTH ADAMS — The MCLA soccer teams did not open the season playing on Shewcraft Field. But that is about to change.

"I'm pretty excited," MCLA men's soccer coach Adam Hildabrand said, when he looks over from the grass soccer pitch to the work going on at Shewcraft Field.

The $1.6 million project to re-turf Shewcraft Field has been underway for much of the summer. The actual putting down of the turf began at the beginning of last week, and games should be played on the new surface before the end of the month.

"Oh my gosh. They said it was going to be 10-to-15 days," Hildabrand said before last Friday's season opener against SUNY-Cobleskill. "It looks like it's going to be done this weekend."

The original turf field was installed back in 2007 and the field was dedicated on Oct. 27, 2007.

MCLA athletic director Laura Mooney said the project began in mid May.

"I think we got started right after graduation with [demolition of] the old field. I think it took them a day or two to just chop up the other one and throw it in the parking lot, which was awesome," said Mooney, adding that the old field is no longer in the lot.

"This turf has literally just arrived this past Wednesday," she said. "They've been prepping the field all summer long. Now it's finally ready, now it's here and they've done amazing things in the last two days."

As to when the soccer fields will be ready for games, the MCLA athletic director said that will depend entirely on Mother Nature.

"It's all really weather-dependent," Mooney said. "Once they start the rubber and sand process, they can't have it raining for that. I can't believe how fast they've gone just the last two days. I'd say, hopefully the game on the 12th. If not, then the game on the 15th."

Those are both women's soccer games. Head coach Deb Raber's squad is scheduled to host SUNY-Cobleskill on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. If the pitch isn't ready, Mooney anticipates it will be set for the Trailblazers' MASCAC opener against Framingham State.

"It's the latest" Field Turf surface, Mooney said. "They're putting a pad down, like a rubber mat you put in your home gym. It's more like a styrofoam, but it adds that additional cushion. That's kind of a neat product. I haven't seen that on any other turf fields that I've been involved in."

Once the turf is completely laid down, then the process to add lines begins. They actually cut holes in the turf and sew in the lines. There will be the MCLA logo in the middle of the field.

Shewcraft Field has been the home pitch for both the men's and women's soccer programs in the fall. The men's and women's lacrosse programs take over in the spring season.

In addition, during periods of inclement weather that made playing on grass fields problematic, MCLA has opened up Shewcraft Field to high school soccer contests in the fall and lacrosse games in the spring.

There is also one new addition to the turf at Shewcraft. MCLA will be able to play softball games there.

"The addition to the turf is we'll have softball batting out of that corner," said Mooney, pointing to the left corner closest to the school's softball field inside the Zavattaro Athletic Complex. "If there's any kind of inclement weather, we could get our home games in.

"That's probably the most exciting thing, other than overall a better surface for soccer."

It is noticeable because the softball field is a lighter shade of green compared to the soccer/lacrosse field.

The project also has seen the construction of the fencing around what would be home plate for the softball field. The fencing includes spots for two dugouts.

"The was supposed to be delivered on the fifth, so that's six days early. We're really excited about that, because that gets us on the field earlier," the athletic director said.

Because of the construction project, the soccer teams have been using the adjacent grass field that once was the home pitch of the women's varsity team.

Sharing the field has forced MCLA to move one game this weekend. The men will host their annual post-Labor Day weekend tournament Friday and Saturday. On Friday, MCLA will host Nichols, with Western Connecticut and Potsdam State to follow. Then on Saturday, the MCLA women will start the day with a home match against Sage. The Nichols-Western Connecticut game will follow.

But with four games in two days on the grass, it was determined that the MCLA men would play Potsdam at 5:30 on the turf at Williams College's Farley-Lamb Field.

For his part, the veteran MCLA coach said that it will be a huge thing for both programs, both on and off the field.

"No. 1, it just lifts the spirits. I think that will help the women's program and the men's program," Hildabrand said. "I think we have some exciting attacking players that can hold the ball. Reynaldo Castro from Taconic High School is a gifted soccer player if he has space and time. That field will give him space and time."