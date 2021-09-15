WILLIAMSTOWN — Three sets is all the Ephs needed to take care of business in the home opener on Wednesday night.
The first and third sets were the closest between Vassar and Williams, but the match ended in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 decision.
The Ephs blocked nine shots compared to just two for Vassar. Additionally, Williams assisted on 44 of its points, 20 more than the visitors.
Lydia Kurtz smashed a game-high 11 kills for Williams. Christina Confortti and Marit Hoyem combined for 10 blocks. Kurtz and Lauren Kauppila did most of the work in the assist department, combing for 35 in the win.
Williams started the season 3-0 by winning nine of 10 sets at the Union Invitational over the weekend. The Ephs can improve to 5-0 with a NESCAC showdown at Trinity College on Friday.