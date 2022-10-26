Williams women's basketball, men's ice hockey finish filling their coaching staffs

WILLIAMSTOWN — Just a little more than two weeks from now, the Williams College women's basketball and men's hockey teams will begin their regular-season schedules. Both will do so with full coaching staffs.
Pat Manning has hired Janea Bunn, a former University of Colorado women's basketball player, as her second assistant. Bunn, who played her high school basketball at Springfield Central, replaces Appoorva Muralinath on the Williams staff.
Men's hockey coach Bill Kangas has hired Zack Goodman as his assistant. Goodman replaces Nate Skidmore, who was hired in the summer as an assistant coach at Division I Niagara.
Bunn is coaching for the first time. As a junior at Colorado, she averaged nine points and nearly seven rebounds a game. Before transferring to Boulder, she played for Midland College in Texas and was an honorable mention NJCAA All-American.
"She's a post player, which was who we were looking to replace, a post coach," Manning said. "It's perfect. She played at a high level, and we're excited to have her work with our posts."
Bunn was a 6-foot-3 player who, at Central, helped lead her team to a Western Massachusetts Division I championship in 2014.
Despite the lateness of the opening, the veteran Williams coach said that Bunn stood out in what was a solid group of candidates.
"We had a strong pool, but we are excited with Janea," said Manning.
The Ephs are currently on the court practicing for the Nov. 15 season opener at Chandler Gym against Vassar. Then Williams will host the Morin Memorial Tournament on Nov. 19 and 20, playing Albright on Saturday the 19th and Stevenson on Sunday.
Williams has been practicing since this past Saturday. It's a far cry from the days when Williams, and all NESCAC winter sports teams, began their practicing on Nov. 1.
"There are only four kids out of 14 who have started" on Nov. 1," Manning said. "The rest of the team is new. Last year, we were real young. All they know was last year. They've been playing all fall. They'll be ready."
Those four are seniors Devin Biesbrock, Mia Holtze, Maddy Mandyck and Priscilla Singleton-Eriyo. There are six sophomores on the roster, along with first-year players
For the second time in as many seasons, Kangas lost an assistant to another program. First it was Eric Sorenson, who began his post-Williams journey at Division III Rivier only to turn around and take a position at Division I Holy Cross. Now it's Skidmore, who whose Niagara team is 3-3.
Replacing Skidmore is Goodman, who comes to Williamstown from Johnson and Wales in Providence. Goodman played at King's College in Pennsylvania. Before that, he played for the New York Apple Core juniors program in New York, where former Eph players Zander Masucci and Tyler Young played.
"He's done a great job at Johnson and Wales," Kangas said of his new assistant. "He was only there for a year, but he's a young, fiery [coach] who gets after it. He's a high-end coach with a lot of potential, and he brings a lot of energy to the team."
Goodman played defense at King's, which will mark the end of a two-coach streak of having assistants who were college goaltenders.
"Both of my two guys were goalie guys," said Kangas. "Zack is not. It just means we work a little harder and shoot a little harder at the goalies, and force them to make some more saves. When you're in the job, you have to get the guy that fits your program. We were fortunate to get two quality guys in Eric and Nate, who did have goalie experience. I think the biggest thing is getting a quality person that fits Williams, fits our program, and really is so hungry to do well here."
The Ephs were 11-11-1 and 10-7-1 in NESCAC last year. Kangas' team has five seniors in defenseman Connor Kucharski, forwards Jacob Eckerle and Mac Carso and goalies Evan Ruschil and Alex Cardonick.
Kangas did bring eight first-years into the program this year, an increase over the five who are now sophomores.
Williams will take to the ice for the first time on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, when the Ephs host Bowdoin and Colby in a NESCAC opening weekend.