# School (No. 1 votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1 Randolph-Macon (19) 12-1 618 1

2 UW-Platteville (6) 16-0 606 2

3 Illinois Wesleyan 12-2 564 3

4 Washington U. 12-1 547 4

5 UW-Oshkosh 13-2 484 6

6 Marietta 12-2 483 8

7 Yeshiva 14-1 469 5

8 St. Joseph (Conn.) 10-0 449 7

9 Christopher Newport 15-2 437 9

10 UW-La Crosse 13-2 409 11

11 Swarthmore 14-1 354 16

12 Elmhurst 11-3 296 13

13 Johns Hopkins 11-2 290 12

14 Wheaton (Ill.) 13-3 253 10

15 Wesleyan 15-1 243 21

16 Maryville (Tenn.) 12-1 241 18

17 Mount Union 11-2 219 14

18 Whitworth 11-2 169 20

19 WPI 12-1 162 23

20 Williams 12-1 158 22

21 Heidelberg 11-2 142 19

22 Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-2 94 17

23 RPI 11-1 92 24

24 Case Western Reserve 12-1 76 --

25 Oswego State 13-1 52 --

Dropped out: No. 15 Roanoke; No. 25 Emory

Others receiving votes: Augsburg 36; Emory 33; Middlebury 29; Nazareth 28; DeSales 25; LeTourneau 19; Roanoke 11; Berry 11; Lynchburg 7; Tufts 6; Mass-Dartmouth 4; Rochester 4; Eastern 2; Wabash 2; Clark 1.

The D3hoops.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Points are awarded on a 25-24-23-22-etc. basis. Eagle sportswriter Howard Herman is a member of the panel.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 