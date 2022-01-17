# School (No. 1 votes) W-L Pts. Prev.
1 Randolph-Macon (19) 12-1 618 1
2 UW-Platteville (6) 16-0 606 2
3 Illinois Wesleyan 12-2 564 3
4 Washington U. 12-1 547 4
5 UW-Oshkosh 13-2 484 6
6 Marietta 12-2 483 8
7 Yeshiva 14-1 469 5
8 St. Joseph (Conn.) 10-0 449 7
9 Christopher Newport 15-2 437 9
10 UW-La Crosse 13-2 409 11
11 Swarthmore 14-1 354 16
12 Elmhurst 11-3 296 13
13 Johns Hopkins 11-2 290 12
14 Wheaton (Ill.) 13-3 253 10
15 Wesleyan 15-1 243 21
16 Maryville (Tenn.) 12-1 241 18
17 Mount Union 11-2 219 14
18 Whitworth 11-2 169 20
19 WPI 12-1 162 23
20 Williams 12-1 158 22
21 Heidelberg 11-2 142 19
22 Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-2 94 17
23 RPI 11-1 92 24
24 Case Western Reserve 12-1 76 --
25 Oswego State 13-1 52 --
Dropped out: No. 15 Roanoke; No. 25 Emory
Others receiving votes: Augsburg 36; Emory 33; Middlebury 29; Nazareth 28; DeSales 25; LeTourneau 19; Roanoke 11; Berry 11; Lynchburg 7; Tufts 6; Mass-Dartmouth 4; Rochester 4; Eastern 2; Wabash 2; Clark 1.
The D3hoops.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Points are awarded on a 25-24-23-22-etc. basis. Eagle sportswriter Howard Herman is a member of the panel.