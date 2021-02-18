For Bryce Daley and the UMass Lowell men's basketball team, the 2020-21 season has been quite the ride.
"This season has been a roller coaster as far as not knowing when we're going to play or who we're going to play and different things like that," Daley said. "Relationships with the coaches have been even stronger this year. We've had to all become closer as one unit, because we're all on campus. We've all become closer and more confident with one another."
Daley is currently the No. 3 scorer on coach Pat Duquette's team, averaging 7.3 points per game. Daley, the starting point guard for Lowell, is also averaging 3.9 rebounds per game. He does lead America East with 3.8 assists per game.
Daley, who played at Pittsfield High School and then at Salisbury School in Connecticut, is a redshirt sophomore at Lowell. He sat out last year as a medical redshirt.
The guard scored a career-high 18 points in a win at New Hampshire on Feb. 5. He came back the next day and had 15 points in a loss to UNH. Daley also had a career-high nine assists in a win at UAlbany on Feb. 12.
The River Hawks are currently 8-10 and 7-7 in America East conference play.
"He's been playing really well lately," UMass Lowell coach, and Dalton native, Pat Duquette said of his point guard, "especially against New Hampshire and Albany. We were without Obie [leading scorer Obadiah Noel] for both of those series and needed guys to step up."
Noel, who hasn't played in a month, had been averaging 21.2 points per game, and those are a lot points to miss.
Daley, meanwhile, came off the bench during UMass Lowell's shortened non-conference season, a season that erased the traditional early-season matchup against Matt McCall's UMass Minutemen in Amherst. But after those four games, one on the road and three at Mohegan Sun, the former Pittsfield High player has been in the starting lineup.
"What's impressed me the most is his ability to defend," Duquette said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "He's one of our best defenders on the ball, and that's been as impactful as anything else. He makes winning plays. To me, that's the best way to describe his game. Whatever it takes to win — whether it's a big rebound, he always makes the right play on offense in getting the ball to the right guy — and now he's defending really well.
"He's on a good stretch for us and it came at an important time because we needed it."
For his part, Daley said the area that he has improved and grown into the most is a leadership role.
"As one of the upperclassmen, I've got a bigger role. Guys kind of look to me in times of need, and that's been an aspect that I've grown to like and step into with confidence," Daley said, in a conversation with The Eagle. "Coach has always preached, ever since I got here, that guys can lead no matter how long they've been here and what role they're in. Everyone can become a leader, and that's not something you have to wait for."
Duquette's team currently has three upperclassmen. Noel is a senior, while Salif Boudie is a graduate student, but one who transferred from Arkansas State and is in his first year at Lowell. Allin Blunt is the only junior.
The River Hawks have five sophomores and four freshmen. Two of those sophomores, Gregory Hammond and Darion Jordan-Thomas, are in their first years at Lowell as they transferred from Rhode Island and Wagner, respectively.
"I've always tried to become a leader as far as little things, being on time, getting guys involved, knowing the plays and different things like that," he said. "As time went on, the leadership role has been greater and the opportunity has presented itself in a bigger way. That's always something I've tried to do. Going to prep school, I learned different things and matured at a younger age.
"That's something I try to bring to the table to help some of the younger guys with."
The River Hawks have a huge game on Saturday at New Hampshire. It happens to be the final game of the regular season. That's because America East audibled and adjusted its playoff schedule.
Instead of the regular season ending the weekend of Feb. 27-28, it will end on Sunday, with all eligible teams qualifying for the playoffs. Teams will have to have completed 12 regular-season NCAA Division I games to qualify.
The top 2 seeds, UMBC and Vermont, will get first-round byes and host semifinal games. The next two teams will host the first round of playoff games either Friday, Feb. 26, or Saturday, Feb. 27. The No. 3, 6 and 7 seeds will be at the No. 3 team's home court, while the No. 4, 5, 8 and 9 will play at the fourth seed.
Currently, Hartford and UNH have 8-6 records to Lowell's 7-7. Hartford's regular season is over, while UMass Lowell and UNH play each other. It would be the third game between the two and the winner would apparently have one of the home pods.
"Our team, we try to focus in on what we can improve on and not get too caught up in the standings," Daley said. "It's pretty tight in the middle of the pack right now, who can host and who won't. This definitely is a big one [Saturday].
"They all are at this point of the season."