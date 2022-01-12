ALBANY, N.Y. — There are plenty of coaches who would trade places with Pat Duquette in a heartbeat.
Duquette, the head basketball coach at UMass Lowell, has his team over .500. The River Hawks started, however, 1-2 in America East conference play.
“I thought we had a better non-conference experience than I thought we would going into the season with so many new parts. We had some huge wins, obviously, early on,” Duquette said. “We didn’t start conference play the way we hoped or expected.”
Duquette and the River Hawks made the long commute from Lowell to Albany Wednesday night for an America East Conference game against UAlbany.
It will be a longer ride home for the squad after the River Hawks dropped a 57-47 decision to UAlbany. The River Hawks were held scoreless for the final four minutes, 15 seconds.
Lowell came through its non-conference slate with an 8-4 record. That included a 59-58 win at Dayton and a 67-56 victory at George Washington. The River Hawks had their last non-league game against St. Francis-Brooklyn canceled and had to wait a week to play its conference opener at Binghamton.
Duquette’s team lost at Binghamton and at home to NJIT, before knocking off UMBC on the road. All three of those games were decided by six or fewer points.
“We’re just doing a little soul searching, trying to figure things out,” Duquette said after the loss at Albany. “I’m sure my guys will respond the same way. We’re just not off to a real encouraging start in conference play. It’s a good league. The first week and a half showed that. Teams that were picked at the bottom are winning. It’s going to be a good league with a lot of parity, it looks like.”
With the loss, Duquette’s team falls to 9-7 and 1-3 in America East play.
Lowell actually led by as many as 10 points, coming on a basket by Kalil Thomas with 14:25 left in the game. The Great Danes answered with a 17-2 run to lead 42-37 with 8:22 left in the game. That forced Duquette to call a time out. The game stayed close until those fateful final four minutes. The dagger shot was a 3-pointer by the wonderfully-named Chuck Champion, and the Danes were on their way.
Paul Newman had 12 points to pace Albany (5-10, 1-2 America East).
Duquette, now in his ninth year as the Lowell head coach, said it was a combination of things that have kept the River Hawks from the good start he and the coaching staff had been hoping for.
“It really made us look at ourselves with a close eye, particularly on the defensive end where I thought we were pretty good in non-conference,” he said in an interview prior to Wednesday night’s game, “but we’ve got to keep getting a lot better. The reality is we just shot the ball terribly. You can still be pretty good on defense, and still not win a game when you shoot that low of a percentage from the 3-point line.”
In the loss at Binghamton, the River Hawks were 25 for 68 and only 7 for 25 from 3-point range. Against NJIT, they were 26 for 59 and 3 for 19 from long distance.
It was more of the same on Wednesday night. Lowell was 2 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half and 1 for 6 in the second. The total was 3 for 16, and that’s good — or not good — for 16.7 percent.
“Are we getting good shots? Are we getting them in rhythm? Are the right guys touching the ball? I think we have to go back and look at that,” Duquette said. “We should be shooting the ball a little bit better than we are. But it’s been this way. All four [America East] games, I don’t think we shot better than 16, 17 percent from the 3-point line.”
Everette Hammond scored 13 points to lead the River Hawks. Max Brooks had nine points, five rebounds, five turnovers and 10 blocked shots.
“Max is something different than what we had in the past,” Duquette said before the game. “He’s an elite shot blocker, a rim protector. We just haven’t had that. That’s going to anchor our defense, so that’s been good. Having that size and that shot-blocking ability is something we’ve never had in my years at Lowell.”
It is an X’s and O’s issue and putting the ball in the right hands. Duquette said that otherwise, he’s pretty happy with the group he’s got.
“It’s a tight-knit group with good chemistry who trust and respect one another,” he said. “I’ve come to value that more and more, the longer I’m in coaching, how important that is. I think that’ll allow us to work through our mistakes, and overcome early adversity to stick together. That part, that fundamental foundation is there. That’s a great sign, especially with a lot of new parts.”
The River Hawks have six players who arrived in Lowell from the transfer portal. That group includes USC Upstate transfer Hammond, Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) transfer Quiton Mincey and La Salle transfer Ayinde Hakim.
“These guys like each other. They like to be around each other. They communicate off the floor,” Duquette said. “Now we need to try and transfer that to the court, and get them to communicate on the floor.”