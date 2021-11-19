The search is over. The calls are finished. Now that Dion Brown has signed his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball, the former Monument Mountain standout can take a breath.
"It's a bit of a relief. It's not really stress, but a lot of that pressure, just waiting to do that and the anxiety flows away once you do sign," said Brown, who inked his LOI to play basketball at Division I University of Maryland, Baltimore County. "It just feels good, like a weight is taken off your shoulder."
Brown, who scored 17 points in a loss for his Vermont Academy prep school in a game against Bridgeton Academy, announced back in late August that he had verbally committed to first-year coach Jim Ferry and the Retrievers of America East. Brown signed his letter a week ago, and will now play out his final season of prep school basketball knowing he has a home for 2022-23. In that recent prep game, Brown's former Monument Mountain — and current VA teammate Ty Higgins — made five, 3-point shots.
Ferry is in his first year as the head coach at UMBC. He replaced Ryan Odom, who guided the Retrievers to that 16-over-1 upset of then defending national champion Virginia in 2018.
"UMBC was one of the first programs to really tell me how interested they were in me, and they wanted to give me a real chance," said Brown. "A lot of college coaches had reached out to me, and my old high school coaches have talked to me about college coaches, and how they say things and they don't really say what they mean. The coaches at UMBC were explaining to me how they do care and they do want me to be a major part of the program, and they have a place for me.
"Everything they were saying was coming 100 percent from the heart, and I really felt everything they were saying to me hit home."
Brown left Monument Mountain for Vermont Academy, located in Rockingham, Vt., in order to reclassify and perhaps get seen by more college coaches. He arrived in Vermont amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a coaching change. The Wildcats did not have a full schedule in the previous season, they did get adjusted to a new coach. John Zall came to Vermont Academy after being an assistant at Division III Trinity. This will be his first full year coaching Brown.
"I'm just so happy for him. I'm happy for his family," Zall said. "He's such a good kid. He just does things the right way. He competes so hard. He plays so hard. He really has a desire to be really good. I think [UMBC] is a great place for him. I think their playing style fits him and how he wants to play. It will give him an opportunity to thrive. They did a great job recruiting him. They were really thorough. They went out and saw him the most of anybody. They really kind of saw his strengths and things he does well, that maybe some other people missed.
"I think it's awesome."
Brown said that in addition to UMBC, he had talked to George Washington "pretty closely," and he had interaction with Elon and VMI.
Randy Koldys, who was Brown's high school coach at Monument Mountain, said he's thrilled that he had a chance to coach his first Division I player.
"The level of basketball that he played at was completely nothing I ever coached before or seen before," the Monument coach said. "The drive that he had as a player, I think, is the No. 1 aspect of a kid getting to a level that he possibly could get to, because of what he did as a player for himself, and for his teammates. I remember when he was hurt as a junior. He missed six games because of a small bone fracture in his foot. When he missed those six games, I remember how practices were going. They were going OK. The day he got cleared to come back, when he came in, he came busting through the doors. He was singing and happy and yelling at me in a good way. He couldn't wait to get on the court. He basically brought this energy to a team that was, by far, the best energy I've ever seen any player bring to any of my programs."
For Brown, there was much to like about the UMBC campus, the academics and the basketball. What goes with the basketball is the fact that Ferry is building a new program and that is exciting to the former Spartan.
"Of course, a new coaching staff means everyone associated with it can show what we can do," Brown said. "Hopefully, that will go well. I think it'll go well. It's a good opportunity to mesh and try a lot of new things."
Brown said it's exciting to think about getting to play several America East Conference games close to his Berkshire County home. The University at Albany is in America East, as is UMass Lowell. The University of Hartford is, at least for now, still an America East member. All three are pretty easy automobile trips from The Berkshires.
"All I want for this kid is to be 100-percent successful in whatever he does, because he's such a great kid," said Koldys. "I know I've said this before, as good as a basketball player that he is, he's probably ten times better a kid and a person and who he is, and what he does for people, his family, his friends and coaches. Coach Ferry has himself a good one."