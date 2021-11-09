AMHERST — Basketball games are won by the team that scores more points. Quite often, the team that scores more gets its offense triggered by stout defense.
“We’ve been focused on the defensive end of the floor since July, but I hadn’t seen the results,” University of Massachusetts coach Matt McCall said.
“We have these secret scrimmages and in our second one, I did not like our defense at all,” he said. “I really challenged our guys these last 10 days defensively, and starting with their communication and they responded. It was good to see it.”
The Minutemen held visiting UMBC to 24 points in the second half on 25.9-percent shooting from the floor and the home side rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first half to win going away Tuesday night. The 77-60 final sent the 2,909 fans in the Mullins Center home happy.
UMass opened the second half with a 14-4 run to take a lead it would not relinquish.
T.J. Weeks had 16 points for UMass, which is now 5-0 in opening games under McCall. Weeks shared game-high honors with Penn State transfer Trent Buttrick. Buttrick had one point on 0 for 4 shooting at halftime. The 6-foot-8 stretch forward/center erupted in the second half, by shooting 6 for 8 from the floor and 3 for 4 from outside the 3-point arc. He made three of UMass’ four treys in the game. Buttrick also had seven rebounds, sharing team-high honors with Weeks, and also had a game-high five steals.
“I just kind of let it come to me,” Buttrick said in a postgame press conference. “I felt like in the first half, [there were] first-game jitters, stuff like that. I let it come to me. The coaches pulled me aside in the second half and said let it come to you, play within the offense. I started playing better defense and that translated into offense. I just got into a groove.
“The crowd was really nice. It was nice to play in front of fans again.”
It didn’t look like UMass was going to win its opener because, coming out of the gate, the Retrievers of first-year coach Jim Ferry outscored UMass 15-2. Rich Kelly, who finished with eight points and a game-high six assists, scored the only basket of the first four minutes for the Minutemen, who were 1 for 6 with two turnovers in those 240 seconds.
Weeks, who made 1 of 4 shots from outside the arc, stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws after he went hard to the iron. It started a 16-7 spurt that got the Minutemen back in the game. Although UMass twice cut UMBC’s lead to two in the first half, McCall’s team was not able to catch up and went into the locker room down 36-32.
T.J. Weeks after UMass' opening-night win over UMBC. pic.twitter.com/EZqy5CNMfH— Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 10, 2021
“I’m going to be more aggressive and the threes will come to me,” Weeks said. “I didn’t really take that many. I kept going to the hole, trying to finish and trying to make free throws. I made one, eventually. I’ve been working on being more aggressive and being more dynamic on offense.”
Weeks got the Minutemen started in the second half, scoring on a putback of a Rich Kelly missed 3-point shot. It was one of Weeks’ team-high four offensive rebounds.
But after UMBC’s Jacob Boonyasith answered, the Minutemen went on an 8-0 run. When Noah Fernandes, who finished with 12 points and four assists, got inside with 15:50 left in the game, UMass took a 40-38 lead. It was UMass’ first lead of the night.
Coming out of the ensuing media time out, UMBC’s Ray Salnave missed a 3-point attempt. Kelly got the rebound and after Weeks missed a shot, Javohn Barcia scored on a pullup jumper from deep on the wing, and the momentum had swung UMass’ way.
And if there was any doubt that this was going to be a UMass night, Buttrick scored 13 unanswered points. His run started when Kelly penetrated to the hole and found Buttrick behind him for an easy two with 8:58 left. Three minutes later, the duo hooked up again and Buttrick drained one from the top of the key. That gave him his 16 points, and the Minutemen went up by what turned out to be an insurmountable 62-49 lead.
Trent Buttrick meets with reporters after the Minutemen beat UMBC. pic.twitter.com/2BgtwtNbuT— Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 10, 2021
“I thought our defense to start the game was really, really poor. I thought our defense in the second half was through the roof,” McCall said. “Our pick-and-roll coverage, we don’t want the ball to get into the middle of the floor. We’re icing now, we’re keeping everything on the side and we’re keeping the ball out of the paint. I was so proud of our communication because they didn’t have me standing there screaming about every single action that was coming.”
Keondre Kennedy had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Retrievers. Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10 points and nine rebounds, while L.J. Owens had 10 points.
Darnell Rogers, the son of former George Washington University standout Shonta Rogers was held to nine points. The 5-foot-2 guard was 2 of 11 from the floor and 1 of 8 from 3-point range. The taller Minutemen hounded him into a game-high five turnovers. That’s compared to the nine committed by the Minutemen as a whole.
UMass coach Matt McCall talks about Trent Buttrick and the Minutemen, who beat UMBC 77-60. pic.twitter.com/uRleZgrufs— Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 10, 2021
Michael Steadman picked up an injury in practice on Monday and was not dressed, nor was guard C.J. Kelly. McCall could not give updates on either player.
UMass travels to Yale Friday night for an 8 p.m. game, and returns to the Mullins Center on Monday to play Penn State. Tip-off then is 7 p.m.