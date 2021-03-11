Making history can be a lot of fun.
"It was an unreal feeling. I think it kind of all hit us at once that we did something really big and really great," UMass Lowell guard Bryce Daley said after his team knocked off top-seeded UMBC in the America East Conference men's basketball semifinals, which allowed Daley and his teammates to get to their first-ever Division I conference tournament championship game.
"Game by game, we're continuing to make history for our basketball program, being that this is the first year that we've won a playoff game and have advanced," Daley said. "Each game is another stepping stone. It kind of all hit us at once and we realized that we went down to the one-seed's home court and did something that probably a lot of people didn't think we were capable of."
Daley, his teammates, and coach Pat Duquette are ready for Saturday's America East championship game. The sixth-seeded River Hawks will play at fourth-seeded Hartford for the automatic berth in the NCAA Division I tournament.
Lowell, a one-time Division II power, has never gotten this far in its eight years as a Division I team.
The River Hawks are currently 11-11, the latest in any of Duquette's eight years at the helm that they have been at .500. But the Wahconah High School and Williams College graduate said that he and his players are looking to embrace the underdog role.
"I love it. I cherish it. It's a role I've played my whole life," said Duquette, who was also on the Wahconah team that won the 1987 MIAA Division II state championship, rallying back from a big deficit against Boston Tech. "Our team has embraced it. I think it helps us. It helps us play with an edge, and we should be the underdog again."
The River Hawks have won three tournament games, beating No. 7 Stony Brook, No. 3 New Hampshire and the top-seeded Retrievers, 79-77, on Saturday. In that game, UMBC had three chances at a potential game-tying or game-winning shot, but came up empty. It set off quite the celebration.
But if you think that's all Daley and the River Hawks are thinking about, the former Pittsfield High School and Salisbury School product says think again.
"That's what we talked about when we got to practice" after the UMBC game, said Daley, who is averaging 7 points and 3.8 assists per game. "We were talking about that was great, but we're not finished. We want more. We're still hungry and focused. We have plenty of time after the season ends, whenever that may be, to enjoy and celebrate what we did this year.
"Until that time comes, we're still on a mission."
The Hawks come into the game with a 14-8 record, but like Lowell, had come into the tournament on a streak of three losses in five games. Hartford knocked off ninth-seeded Binghamton, No. 5 UAlbany and No. 2 Vermont 71-65, to reach the title game.
UMass Lowell and Hartford met back on Jan. 9 and 10. Lowell won the first game 71-62, but lost the second 75-58.
“There aren’t a lot of secrets. We’ve watched every one of their games on film as a staff, probably two times over, and I’m sure they’ve the done same," Duquette said. "At some point it’s going to be a players’ game. If our guys can make more plays than their guys, we’ll have a good shot.”