In his first seven seasons at UMass Lowell, head coach Pat Duquette's team had not won a post-season game.
That all changed Saturday.
"The guys were excited. That's fun. They're hooting and hollering," Duquette said after his River Hawks beat Stony Brook 64-62 in the first round of the America East men's basketball tournament at the University of New Hampshire. "The guys are excited. They know this is a special time of the year and they know this was a big win. It was hard fought."
Duquette's team did not lead for more than 10 minutes in the game, but battled back from a 14-point deficit in the first half. The River Hawks (9-11), the No. 6 seed in the America East Tournament, rallied back behind a 23-6 run to open the second half, and put No. 7 Stony Brook (9-14) on the ropes.
The Seawolves, who had beaten the River Hawks twice in the regular season did manage to regain the lead on a drive to the rim by Juan Felix Rodriguez, but Obadiah Noel scored the final two of his game-high 23 points on a reverse layup with six seconds to play after a Stony Brook turnover.
The Seawolves threw the ball away on the ensuing possession, and while Noel could not lock up the game by making two free throws a second later, Stony Brook did not get a good final look at the basket.
"It was such an exciting win for our team, especially in this year, to even get this far," Duquette said. "Nobody knew how this season was going to progress and with so many ups and downs. I always felt we were in a good place heading into the playoffs. Our team has gotten better, despite missing Obie for three weeks. They've really come together and guys stepped up in his absence.
"I always felt like if we could get him back in time for the playoffs, we were in a good spot."
Pittsfield's Bryce Daley did not score in the game, but the redshirt sophomore from Pittsfield High School and Salisbury School had three rebounds and a game-high three assists. He was in foul trouble in both halves.
Kalil Thomas had 15 points for Lowell, including three big 3-point shots in the second half, while Connor Withers added 11 points.
Rodriguez, who finished with 22 points, had 20 at halftime. He was 6 for 6 from the 3-point arc in the first half, an unexpected total since he came into the game shooting .325 from outside the arc. He only scored two points in the second half, coming with 1:35 left in the game.
"We were more aggressive, especially on the perimeter. We changed the way we were playing their ball screens, which made us more aggressive," Duquette said. "I thought Bryce did a good job in the second half, setting that pace in the second half defensively. I thought Anthony Blunt came in and gave us a huge lift defensively with that aggressiveness.
"Not that it was just those two, but I thought they were pivotal in getting our defense to be more aggressive in the second half."
UMass Lowell was held to one basket in a six-minute span of the first half which, coupled with Rodriguez's hot shooting, extended a nine-point lead to double-digits. Stony Brook led by as many as 14 in the half and was up 43-29 at halftime.
Stony Brook scored the first two points of the second half before Duquette's team went on a 12-0 run to right the ship.
Dayton transfer Frankie Policelli had 14 points for Stony Brook, while Mouhamadou Gueye scored eight points, but pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.
UMass Lowell will play the host Wildcats, a team the River Hawks had split two games with at the beginning of the month. The winner will play either top-seed UMBC or No. 2 Vermont. The tourney will be reseeded.
"Tomorrow's going to be our biggest test. To come back after this game, come back and play 40 more minutes on less than 24 hours notice against a team that didn't play today," Duquette said. "Tomorrow's going to be tougher than today. I like our chances if we can get by tomorrow. We all know the types of games we've had with UNH. They've been extremely close and hard fought.
"We're looking forward to it and we're glad we're advancing."