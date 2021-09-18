WILLIAMSTOWN — For the first time in almost two calendar years, the Williams College football team played a game. It was a long wait, but ultimately, it was worthwhile for the Ephs and their fans.
"Seeing everybody in the stands cheering, it's so good to see this place vibrant again," Williams linebacker Jarrett Wesner said after the Ephs beat Middlebury 41-13 Saturday afternoon at Farley-Lamb Field. "Everyone's so happy to be here."
Wesner had a team-high 10 tackles, two for loss, added two sacks and a second-quarter interception that led to the Ephs' fourth touchdown in the first half.
Williams quarterback Bobby Maimaron ran 162 yards on 19 carries with a pair of touchdowns and was 9 for 17 for 136 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Justin Burke.
"It was really, really special" to be back on Farley-Lamb, said Maimaron, who like Wesner and a number of the seniors on the 2021 team, took a semester off so they could play one more season for coach Mark Raymond. "I think I had goosebumps from 10 in the morning until halftime. I still couldn't believe it. It was just so good to get back out here with the family, with the coaches, and a really good way to cap it off with a 'W.'"
The victory ended a two-game losing streak to the Panthers, including a one-point loss back in 2019. It also ended a streak of four consecutive losses at home. The last time Williams beat Middlebury in Williamstown was back in 2010 at Weston Field. So this was the first time the Ephs had beaten the Panthers on the Farley-Lamb turf.
In addition, the Panthers were coming off the first perfect 9-0 season in NESCAC history in 2019. The loss by Williams ended that nine-game winning streak.
Williams broke open a 7-7 game with 21 unanswered points in the first half, to take a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. While the visitors from Vermont scored on a drive in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 28-13, they never got any closer.
Middlebury mistakes helped Williams pull away. The Ephs intercepted three passes by reigning NESCAC offensive player of the year Will Jernigan. Jernigan was 15 of 31 for 215 yards. He threw for two touchdowns. In addition to the three interceptions, the senior quarterback was sacked three times.
The Williams football team sings the fight song for the first time since November, 2019. The Ephs beat Middlebury 41-13. pic.twitter.com/6fvBbnYffN— Howard Herman (@howardherman) September 18, 2021
It wasn't perfect by any means. Williams did have one turnover and the Ephs were penalized seven times but for only 39 yards. Williams' Raymond said there will be a lot for his coaches to dissect before next week and a lot for his players to learn. But the sixth-year head coach said that it's always easier for teams to learn lessons after wins.
"We sputtered a little bit here and there, and we didn't have much rhythm offensively early, but the coaches and players did a great job," Raymond said. "There were some hiccups, but we fought through it and made some big plays and got things going when we needed it."
Football coaches, from those coaching the youngest players to those in the NFL, always talk about responding. Williams responded to a blow in a big way.
The Ephs had scored the first time they had the ball, going 80 yards on nine plays, including a 45-yard run by Maimaron and a 20-yard pass from Maimaron to Frank Stola. Maimaron cashed in on a one-yard run.
The Panthers responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their one, one that was aided by a 15-yard targeting foul against Eph defensive back Drew Michalek, whose day was done. And when Jernigan threw a screen pass to Peter Scibilia, Scibilia took it 17 yards for the tying touchdown.
A 22-yard kickoff return by first-year running back Mario Fischetti gave Williams running room at its 46. Eleven plays later, Joel Nicholas scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 7-yard run. Williams suffered through three penalties and two bad snaps on the drive, but managed to score.
Williams took a 28-7 lead into the halftime locker room. The Panthers, however, scored in the third quarter to make it a two-touchdown game. A tipped pass turned into a 25-yard play from Jernigan to Dan Thompson. Two plays later it was Jernigan to Donovan Wood for the touchdown. The kick was blocked, and it was 28-13.
The Ephs locked up the game shortly thereafter. Maimaron had the ball stripped on third down by Middlebury's Tomas Kenary, and Kenary fell on the football at the Williams 20. A quick drive would make it a one-score contest and anybody's game.
Wesner sacked Jernigan on first down. A pass to Wood was defended well by corner Josh Wax. After gaining a yard on third down, Jernigan went back on fourth and 17. A heavy rush by T.J. Rothmann forced Jernigan to throw incomplete. So as it did in the first half, the Williams defense shut down the Middlebury offense inside the red zone without a point being scored.
"It's about overcoming adversity and especially, just knowing it's one play at a time and we're going to do our job, regardless of the down and distance," said Wesner. "I would just say it was a job to do and it just doesn't matter where we are on the field. Our job is to stop the offense."
"I think that's what we expect from them," Maimaron said. "In all my time here, they've kind of carried the team a little bit. Today, we got out to a hot start rather than the defense. When we came out a little slow after halftime, the defense really picked it up, made some huge turnovers and they just played really hard all day."
Williams will play at Tufts next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
