WILLIAMSTOWN — When the members of the Williams College men's soccer team return to campus next month, they will have a new coach.
Erin Sullivan, who was hired back in 2015, has stepped down as head coach. According to a release from the college, he has agreed to take on a new role as Williams' Director of Intramural Sports. Sullivan, who was the starting goalkeeper on Williams' 1995 NCAA Division III championship team, went 42-23-19 in five seasons. He was hired after Mike Russo retired as head coach after 36 years.
"Coming out of COVID and the College's strategic planning process, it is clear that a refresh of recreational offerings is needed at Williams," Williams athletic director Lisa Melendy said in a release. "President Maud Mandel wrote in her Strategic Planning Draft that the college seeks to 'Reframe varsity athletics as one on a continuum of options for physical fitness and personal development that also includes the Williams Outing Club, Physical Education classes, and activities, and many other options for students of different interests and ability types.' It is clear that one critical component of the continuum is a robust intramural program."
Sullivan, a 1997 Williams graduate, came to the Purple Valley after a 15-year stint as the head coach and assistant athletic director at Western New England University in Springfield. He went 249-119-56 at WNE, and was a conference coach of the year seven times. Sullivan was also the first coach to lead the Golden Bears to the NCAA Division III tournament, something he did eight times.
"While this is a difficult decision with mixed emotions," Sullivan said in a statement, "I am excited the College has asked me to take the lead on an initiative born out of the strategic planning process."
The Ephs are scheduled to open their 2021 season on Sept. 8, at home against RPI.
Sullivan replaced a legend in Russo. Russo was a five-time national coach of the year, a five-time New England coach of the year and a five-time NESCAC coach of the year, who went 438-118-60.
Sullivan, who was an assistant coach at Division I Cornell and St. John's before becoming a head coach at Western New England, was in goal for Williams when the Ephs lost 1-0 to San Diego in 1993. That Final Four was played on Cole Field, as was the Final Four two years later, when Sullivan backstopped the Ephs to a 2-1 win over Methodist and claimed the first NCAA Division III soccer title in school history.
As a player, Sullivan's teams went 58-6-5.
Williams went 7-6-3 in Sullivan's first season. The high-water mark for Williams in his tenure was 2018, when the Ephs went 10-6-3. They lost to Colby on penalty kicks in the NESCAC championship game. Williams made the NCAA D-III tournament field, but lost to Elizabethtown 2-1 in the first round at SUNY Cortland.
That 2018 team did win a Little Three championship, the only Little Three title in Sullivan's tenure. His teams were 1-3-1 against Amherst and 4-0-1 against Wesleyan.
In five seasons, Sullivan produced four All-NESCAC first-team picks and eight second-team selections.
The search is now underway for an interim head coach. According to the release from Williams, the school will commence a full search after the 2021 season. Whoever is hired will start on Aug. 1, and could actually be an interim coach for two seasons.
The ad, however reads, "This is a full-time visiting faculty position with an initial appointment for the fall and spring semesters of the 2021-22 academic year, and a possible extension for an additional year."
Two of Sullivan's assistants, should they choose to apply, could be interim head coaches. Matt Davis, who joined the staff in 2019, is the current first assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He came to Williams after being the coach of both the men's and women's teams at Division III Mount Aloysius in Pennsylvania. In five years, he won 113 games with both teams.
Jake Tietgens, a Drury High School and Castleton University graduate, has been on the Williams staff since 2018.
The newest member of the staff is VCU graduate and former MLS player Dominic Oduro. Oduro, who coaches with Black Rock FC, is assisting both the men's and women's programs. He played for Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and the New York Red Bulls.
"We will do everything in our power to make the transition to a new coaching staff as smooth and seamless as possible," Sullivan said in the statement. "I want to express enormous gratitude to all the players, coaches, parents, alumni and other amazing members of the Williams Soccer Family that have supported our program and teams."