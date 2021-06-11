Three wins isn't a lot. For the Rutgers University football team this past season, it turned out to be a higher winning percentage than the team had in its previous seven years.
"We had a great year. We kind of got this thing off the ground," said Rutgers offensive coordinator, and former Williams College quarterback Sean Gleeson. "There's definitely a new challenge that awaits us. We did some good things, but there are expectations to fulfill now. It's not just that everything is rosy because we're new and things are improving.
"We've got to answer the bell."
Rutgers went on a major rebuild, bringing former Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano back to make the Knights competitive in the Big Ten. Schiano's team, with Gleeson running the offense, went 3-6. Rutgers averaged 26.7 points per game, 339 yards per game and 4.6 yards per play.
"When coach comes back and everybody welcomes him with open arms to kind of get the program back to where it was before he left, I don't know if they give us a long leash, but they understood that it'll take a little bit of time" to rebuild the program," Gleeson said when reached at his New Jersey home earlier this year. "On offense in particular, we went from scoring five points per game in the Big Ten to scoring almost 30 points a game in the Big Ten. We need to improve upon that."
The last time Rutgers had a winning season was 2014, when the Scarlet Knights went 8-4. They won a combined eight games over the last four seasons. That included back-to-back 1-11 seasons in 2018 and 2019. The win in 2018 was against a Division I-FCS team, and the win in 2019 was Walt Bell's first game as Massachusetts' head coach.
"People kind of make a bigger deal about the being back home thing. I'm just excited to work at Rutgers because of the job that it is and the environment of football that it is and the head coach I get to learn from," he said. "It's great to have my folks here, an hour north, and my wife's family an hour south. With the pandemic, nobody was coming to games anyway."
Gleeson began his college coaching career at Division III Fairleigh Dickinson in 2011. He joined the staff at Division I-FCS Princeton in 2013, working his way up from running backs coach to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Mike Gundy hired Gleeson to be offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2019, when Mike Yurcich left to join Ryan Day's staff at Ohio State. Yurcich, who is now at Penn State, had a similar career path to Gleeson. Yurcich began his playing career at Division III Mount Union, and coached at the Division II level until Gundy plucked him from Division II Shippensburg (Pa.).
Gleeson was a football and baseball player at Williams. He spent four years splitting time with Pat Lucey under center for the Ephs. Gleeson was the highest-rated quarterback in NESCAC in 2005 with a 163.6 quarterback rating.
In four years, Gleeson's teams went 26-6, including an 8-0 season in 2006.
Rutgers got pretty good production from the members of its quarterback room. Senior Noah Vedral, who started his career at Central Florida, but transferred to Big Ten rival Nebraska before coming to Rutgers, started seven games for the Scarlet Knights. He threw for 1,253 yards. Junior Artur Sitkowski threw for 444 yards. The Knights also have junior Johnny Langan. They all have an extra year of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA.
"One of the things I take great pride in is that they all get better over the course of the year. Everyone only sees the production of the guy who is taking snaps on Saturday. I can tell you pretty confidently that the third-string and the fourth-string [quarterbacks] are as invested in growing throughout the course of the year," the ex-Eph said. "The quarterback room this year was kind of a unique one. The guys were all really dug in on their roles and really improving each step of the way. I can tell you the dialogue we had and the conversations we had, and the preparation during the week only improved. It never really went in the other direction.
"That tells you the type of buy-in we had."
It might have been a pretty OK year for the Scarlet Knights, but Sean Gleeson said there is still a ways to go.
"We've got great reminders that we're not totally fixed," Gleeson said. "We won only three games. We had some other close games that could have gone either way. But I'm sure the ones we won, people think they could have gone either way too. We've got our work cut out for us."