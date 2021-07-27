Seven months ago, former Williams College men's hockey assistant coach Eric Sorenson began his adventure to build a Division III program from scratch.
Things, however, can change quickly in college athletics.
Sorenson, who spent two seasons working for Bill Kangas at Williams, had taken a job last November as Rivier College's first head coach. Now, in an abrupt change of pace, Sorenson has left Rivier before coaching his first game to take a job as an assistant at Division I Holy Cross.
Sorenson and Caston Sommer were hired by new Holy Cross coach Bill Riga in July. They are both on campus in Worcester and have begun recruiting.
The former Eph assistant, who was a goaltender for Division III Western New England, said the decision to leave Rivier was a very difficult one.
"I had recruited, at the time I left, we had 35 guys committed to the program at Rivier and committed to a vision that I was talking to them about, in the school itself and the education itself at Rivier, everything was moving along very well," Sorenson said. "I was very happy with the progress we made. We had built a balanced schedule. To make that decision was not an easy one."
Riga came to Holy Cross after 13 seasons as Rand Pecknold's top assistant at Quinnipiac. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Union College. Riga played for UMass Lowell.
Sorenson said pandemic-related issues got him on Riga's radar screen.
"During the COVID times, everyone did a lot of professional development. One of the things I did was co-host a weekly Zoom last summer for about 10 weeks with Steve Needham from Bentley and Rand Pecknold," Sorenson said. "Coach Riga, obviously coming from Quinnipiac, that was kind of the connection and how he got my information and how he got to know about me. He obviously called Coach Kangas after that as well."
The new Crusaders assistant said it was a combination of the school — which has a somewhat similar academic standing to Williams — and Division I hockey that attracted him to it.
"Listening to Coach Riga and what he had to say about his vision for the program as a new head coach, that was the first thing. The school itself, like Williams, is a tremendous academic institution so that was important to me," Sorenson said. "Certainly Division I is a good thing. I've known a few alums who have played here and have heard good things about it."
For his part, Kangas said that Riga has hired a quality assistant.
"He's thorough. He's got a sharp hockey mind. He's a really good guy too," said Kangas. "He did a great job here and everywhere he's gone. He was a great recruiter at Nazareth and he came here and brought us some phenomenal kids and phenomenal players. I know that when Billy Riga met him, I'm sure he felt the same way."
Sorenson isn't the only ex-Williams assistant getting a new job.
Dana Borges, who preceded Sorenson at Williams, has been promoted to associate head coach at Division I Colgate. Borges has been on head coach Don Vaughan's staff for the past three seasons.
"We talk about trust within our program on a daily basis," Borges said in a statement. "To have earned the trust of Coach Vaughan, our administration, and our players to take on an expanded role is an honor. Coach Vaughan has provided me with incredible leadership and autonomy necessary to grow during my time at Colgate. Together, we have revamped our recruiting philosophies and installed a student-athlete centered development model and both are already yielding great results.
"Colgate has become my home and I am excited to see continued growth within the program."
Ryan Hardy, who worked for Kangas at Williams back in the 2010-11 season, is now the senior director of Minor League Operations for the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs.
"Over the last several seasons, I have developed a strong relationship with Ryan as his Chicago Steel team had great success on the ice, as well as success in developing players and staff," Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas said in a release. "As we evaluate how best to maximize the potential of all our prospects, we felt that adding Ryan to our management team and tasking him with managing the Marlies and the hockey side of our relationship with the Newfoundland Growlers would be a great benefit to the organization."
Hardy comes to Toronto after having been the general manager of the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League since 2018.
Pat Duquette's UMass Lowell men's basketball team has not had its 2021-22 season schedule fully released. The River Hawks are, however, going to be playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Nov. 16 and 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
The River Hawks, with Pittsfield's Bryce Daley on the roster, will join North Carolina State, Oklahoma State and Central Connecticut State on the schedule.
"The early season Hall of Fame tournament is the perfect opportunity for our program," Duquette said in a statement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, "very little travel, great venue, first class event and top-notch competition. It should be an exciting couple of days for our players and fans."
On Nov. 16, Central Connecticut will play North Carolina State in one game, while Lowell plays Oklahoma State in the other. On the 17th, Duquette's River Hawks will play Central Connecticut in one game, with NC State and Oklahoma State in the other.
Game times, and television schedules have not been determined yet.