AMHERST — Other than looking at the scoreboard, the one sure way to tell that a football team has won a big rivalry game is when the fans storm the field.
"It felt good. We haven't had that feeling in a long time," UMass running back Ellis Merriweather said as the UMass students took to the turf at McGuirk Alumni Stadium after the Minutemen beat historic rival Connecticut 27-13 Saturday. "I'm just glad we could bring that to the university."
The win was the first for UMass in 16 games. The last win came on Sept. 28, 2019 against Akron, a span of 742 days if one is counting — and there was no doubt that most of the 12,765 fans inside of McGuirk had been counting.
“It was crazy," UMass defensive back Josh Wallace said after the game. "I wasn’t expecting them to storm the field, but we just have to keep moving forward.”
The win gave UMass a 1-5 record, while UConn fell to 0-6. The Huskies came in having lost a pair of tight games, but weren't nearly as close in this one.
"It's a huge team win for us," UMass coach Walt Bell said, meeting with reporters after a postgame celebration in the locker room. It was a celebration that saw Bell get a water-bottle shower.
This is what the first UMass win of 2021 looks like. pic.twitter.com/AjCkSraShZ— Howard Herman (@howardherman) October 9, 2021
"I'm happy for our players, more than anything else because of what they've been through," Bell said. "It's been a long time for these guys."
It was a huge day for Merriweather, the redshirt junior from Alpharetta, Ga. He had career-highs in carries with 39 and net yards with 171. He scored on touchdowns of 9 yards in the first quarter and 1 yard in the Minutemen's 17-point fourth quarter. His 39 carries were nine shy of the school record of 45, set by Garry Pearson way back in 1982.
Trailing 10-7 at halftime, UMass tied the game on a 21-yard field goal by Cameron Carson in the third quarter and took the lead for keeps when Carson, who had missed a 26-yard try in the second quarter, split the uprights from 28 yards, four seconds into the fourth quarter.
It was a day when the Minutemen got a chance, for the first time all year, to play keepaway from their opponent. UMass ran 79 offensive plays compared to 55 for UConn, and had 18 minutes more in time of possession. UMass held the ball for 39 minutes, 11 seconds, to 20:49 for the Huskies.
UMass ran the ball 56 times as a team for 247 yards, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. The Minutemen were 7 for 18 in third-down conversions.
UMass football coach Walt Bell. pic.twitter.com/QQhAEIzqgG— Howard Herman (@howardherman) October 9, 2021
"Offensively, we knew going into the football game that with a young quarterback who struggled the last couple of weeks, we were going to run the football," said Bell, who mentioned to reporters during the week that since Merriweather was the only healthy scholarship back still on the roster, he was going to run until the wheels came off.
"It was probably the first time in my life that I ever handed the football to one guy almost 40 times," the coach said. "Ellis did a great job, but more importantly, our offensive line did a great job."
Also during the week, Bell had said he wanted to get the offense off to a quick start, and that's what happened. After holding UConn to a three-and-out on the game's opening drive, UMass drove 73 yards in 12 running plays toward a touchdown. Merriweather scored on a 9-yard run, but his biggest carry was on fourth-and-5 from the UConn 23, when he picked up 5 yards and the first down.
In that drive, Merriweather carried the ball on 10 of the 12 plays. He was targeted by quarterback Brady Olson on an incomplete pass as well. Merriweather got his number called on the last eight plays of the drive. It was something that hadn't happened in a while.
"High school. My senior year of high school. That's probably the last time it was specifically that much for me," said Merriweather.
It was the first time UMass had scored first in a game since Cooper Garcia kicked a field goal in a 2019 loss at Northwestern. It was the first time UMass scored a touchdown first since Randall West scored on a four-yard run in a 2019 loss to Southern Illinois.
UConn answered with a three-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. The TD was scored on a 34-yard pass from Steve Krajewski to Keelan Marion. The UConn offense got the ball back after a 40-yard George Georgeopulos punt, and the Huskies marched to the UMass 21. The drive stalled, and Joe McFadden booted a 38-yard field goal, giving the winless Huskies a 10-7 lead. That was how the first half ended.
UMass had a chance to tie the game late in the first half, but Carson's 26-yard attempt was wide left. He got another chance on the opening drive of the second half, and did not miss.
The Minutemen took the third-quarter kickoff at the 25, and proceeded to march to the UConn 3. Merriweather ran for 17 yards on first down. Quarterback Zamar Wise, who had several series, ran for 18 yards and then Merriweather ran for 17 more. The drive seemed to stall on third-and-6 from the UConn 18, but Eric Collins made a catch on a low throw from Olson for a first down on the Huskies' 7-yard line. UMass was forced to kick, and Carson's 21-yard boot was good.
UMass fans storm the field. pic.twitter.com/FD53t9R0al— Howard Herman (@howardherman) October 9, 2021
So often in this season, a good UMass offensive drive was answered by the opponents. In the second half, that didn't happen. The Huskies used a 25-yard kickoff return by Aaron Turner to get good field position on their 43. Three plays later, the Huskies punted.
UMass' next drive stalled on the UConn 31, giving the Huskies a chance to tie the game. UConn went from its 32 to the UMass 35. Kevin Mensah dropped a pass on third-and-9, and then McFadden missed a 52-yard field goal attempt. That was a constant throughout the game, UMass' ability to keep UConn from gaining momentum.
"No. 1, third-down stops, and No. 2, our ability to run the football kept them off the field and kept [our defense] off the field and kept them fresher longer, which allowed us to do a better job rushing the passer," Bell said. "There were times early in the game where we didn't handle tempo well, which was a concern for us going in. As the game started to settle in, our kids did a much better job of handling the pace of their offense."
The missed field goal led to what turned out to be a touchdown drive that gave UMass the lead for good. The key play of the drive was a 49-yard pass from Olson to Collins that gave the Minutemen the ball on the UConn 16. Four plays later, Carson was true from 28 yards out, and UMass led 13-10. It was the first three of 17 unanswered points for UMass.
It was also part of a second-half comeback for Olson, who was 5 for 14 for 37 yards in the first half. The freshman was 5 for 8 in the second half for 123 yards.
