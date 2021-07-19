Joey Lye has her bats, gloves and spikes packed for her first trip to the Summer Olympics.
Lye, a former softball and hockey standout at Williams College, is a member of the Canadian team that will battle for a medal later this month in Tokyo. It's a fitting cap for Lye, who has won three bronze medals for Canada in the Women's Softball World Championships, won silver medals in the 2011 and 2019 Pan Am Games, and won gold for Canada in the 2015 Pan Am Games.
The Toronto native, however, said this will be her big splash under the five-ringed flag.
"I am planning to retire after this summer. It's been an amazing career with this program," she said. "We have accomplished so much. The team has evolved, the culture has evolved, the talent has evolved. I think this delayed Tokyo Olympics is a perfect time for me to peacefully walk away from the game, and then see what the next chapter is."
That next chapter will, however, have to wait.
"Words cannot describe how excited I feel and I think how excited our team is after all of all the work that we've put in," Lye said in an interview with The Eagle late last month. "We had a long conversation last night about how much we appreciate the extra time we've been able to have together on this journey."
The Canadian women will open the softball tournament on Wednesday with a 3 p.m. game against Mexico. Canada will play the United States on July 22, the day before the Opening Ceremonies. Then Lye and her teammates will play Australia on Saturday, Japan on Sunday and Italy on Monday.
The top four teams will battle for medals. The teams with the two best records will play for gold and silver medals, while the next two teams will play for bronze. Those games will be played on Tuesday, July 27.
Lye made the team last year and was ready to head for Japan, when the Summer Olympics were postponed for a year due to the fallout from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, Lye told The Eagle that she and her teammates were disappointed when the International Olympic Committee announced last March that the games would be put off for another year.
"There were a lot of emotions," said Lye at the time. "I think it was the strangest mixture of obviously disappointment but also pride, that our country would step up and do what was right for our health."
Sixteen months after the postponement of the Tokyo Games, Lye said it is hard to believe that they are on their way to Japan.
"You would think it would feel crazier than it does. Our team has done such a good job of living day-by-day and focusing on one day at a time and the things we can control," said Lye, who stepped away from her head coaching job at Division I Bucknell to get ready for the Olympics. "It kind of feels like we're just continuing to do what we're supposed to be doing and things are coming together. We've been consumed by our environment, by our mission, by our team goals. We're pretty laser-focused right now."
Lye was a four-year letter winner at Williams in both softball and hockey. In softball, she was a four-time All-NESCAC and All-New England first-team selection. She was player of the year in 2009, when she hit .563 to lead all Division III softball. She is the Williams career leader with 211 hits, 61 stolen bases and a .457 career batting average. In addition, Lye was an All-American in 2008.
After graduating from Williams in 2009 with a degree in Psychology, Lye spent the 2009-10 season as Marissa O'Neil's assistant on the women's hockey bench. When O'Neil took over a year later at Bowdoin, Lye was named the interim head coach. Lye was also Kris Herman's assistant on the softball team during the 2010-11 season.
Lye coached softball for five years at Stevenson University, while at the same time, was an assistant hockey coach. She moved to Bucknell in 2018, and coached three years there. Lye won the Patriot League coach-of-the-year award in 2019.
The 34-year-old Lye said she and her teammates accepted the year's break, and she added that the Canadian team might be more ready to compete than it would have been in 2020.
"I think we're in a good spot right now," she said. "We talk about the fit a lot, when things feel tough, feel hard, your body doesn't feel great and you're working through something mechanically. We've been pushing through that as a crew and feel like we're on our way up and we're going to peak at the right time, and be able to perform to the best of our abilities."
Softball became an Olympic sport for the 1996 Games in Atlanta. The United States won the gold medal in 1996, 2000 and 2004, while the Japanese won gold in 2008 in Beijing. The sport has not been played in the Olympics since 2008.
Canada's best performance was a fourth-place finish, losing to Australia in the Bronze Medal-Game in 2008.
Williams, Stevenson and Bucknell are all now in Joey Lye's rear-view mirror. How does she think the Canadians will do in Tokyo?
"I'm floored by the progress I've seen us make over the course of this pandemic," Lye said. "It's extremely impressive, the individual and the collective gains that we have made.
"Our goal is to win a gold medal, and if there were ever a Team Canada softball team able do that, it's this team. So we're feeling confident, we're feeling strong, we're feeling fit. We're ready to compete and I think it'll be a great display of all that hard work."