Four members of the Williams College football team have been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame's Hampshire Honor Society.
The society is made up of college football players from all divisions of play who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college careers.
The four Ephs are wide receiver Mark Byrne, linebacker Elijah Goldberg, along with defensive linemen Nick Landry and Neema Zarrabian.
In all 896 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society.
Those players who were nominated must have completed their final year of eligibility in either Fall, 2020, or Spring 2021. Players must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale,met all NCAA-mandated progress towards degree requirements, and have been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.
The Williams four are among 32 NESCAC players from seven conference schools to be named to the Hampshire Honor Society. Wesleyan had the most at 12, while Tufts had seven, Williams and Middlebury had four each, Bates and Colby had two each, and Trinity had one.
NESCAC honors for Ephs
The Williams baseball and softball teams are, to this date, perfect in their NESCAC regular seasons. Two Ephs were named players of the week in their respective sports for last week's action.
Jakob Cohn was named the baseball player of the week while Kirsten Mapes was named the softball player of the week.
Cohn, a sophomore first baseman from Charlotte, NC, went 6 for 8 in a doubleheader sweep of Middlebury, scoring seven runs, driving in four, and belting a double and a home run. In a 20-7 win in the first game, he reached base in each of his five plate appearances.
Cohn's success goes along with outfielder Eric Mini being named the player of the week for the first week, and Bryan Woolley being named the pitcher of the week.
Mini, a senior outfielder from Greenwich, Conn., hit .583, going 7 for 12, helping the Ephs sweep three games from Hamilton. In a 11-10 win over Hamilton, Mini hit for the cycle, and was the first Eph to do so since 2008. He drove in eight and scored five runs, hitting two homers with seven RBI in the cycle game.
Woolley notched saves in two wins over Hamilton. He is a senior left hander from Dover, N.H.
The Ephs lead the West Division with a 5-0 record. Amherst is second at 2-1, followed by Hamilton and Wesleyan at 2-4, and Middlebury at 0-2.
The Williams softball team jumped out to a 6-0 start and lead the West Division. Mapes was named the player of the week for her work in the Ephs taking three games from Middlebury.
The senior first baseman from Corona, Calif., went 5 for 10 with a walk in the sweep of Middlebury. She also threw a three-hit shutout and struck out five in a 3-0 win over the Panthers.
Another Eph was named player of the week in Week 1. Senior outfielder Gabi Cirigliano hit .483 (7 fof 13) and six of her seven hits were for extra bases in a 3-game sweep of Hamilton. She had three home runs, three doubles and drove in eight in the sweep of Hamilton. Cirigliano is from Agoura Hills, Calif.
The baseball team is idle this weekend, but the softball team will play a non-division doubleheader against Tufts on Saturday.
Williams leads the West with a 6-0 record. Amherst is second at 3-0, followed by Hamilton at 2-3, Middlebury at 0-3 and Wesleyan at 0-5.