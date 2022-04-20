University of Massachusetts basketball coach Frank Martin has been busy in the last 30 days.
Martin put together a staff and two of his former University of South Carolina players announced on social media that they were following the coach who recruited them to Amherst.
This week, two more players — one from the University of Connecticut — announced their commitments to Martin and the Minutemen. They are a pair of guards, UConn transfer Rahsool Diggins and Keon Thompson of Hargrave Military Academy.
A fifth player, wing Gianni Thompson, who entered the transfer portal from Boston College, reportedly has been on campus to visit.
The two guards could go a long way toward filling a hole left when Javohn Garcia made his decision to enter the portal.
According to ESPN's rankings, Diggins was a Top-60 player coming out of high school. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard originally committed to Danny Hurley and the Huskies, choosing Storrs over Villanova, Kansas, Florida, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech.
Diggins played very sparingly last year, appearing in only nine games and playing more than 10 minutes once. He was one of four freshmen on last year's UConn roster.
Diggins played his high school basketball for Archbishop Wood High School in the Philadelphia suburbs. Wood was also the alma mater of current Villanova standout Collin Gillespie.
“With ‘Sool choosing UMass, I feel he can have a great start with a coaching staff that is starting from scratch,” Archbishop Wood John Mosco told writer Adam Zagoria. “He can go in and not have seniors and older players ahead of him. Now it is up to him to prove to everyone the player we all know he is!”
In his senior year, Diggins averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Archbishop Wood won the Philadelphia Catholic League title and made it to the state championship game in Pennsylvania's highest classification.
He was the MaxPreps high school player of the year in Pennsylvania and the Class 6A player of the year. A two-time Philly player of the year, he is Wood's all-time leading scorer with 1,513 points.
Another former top New England prospect has reportedly made a visit to UMass.
Thompson, who just finished his freshman season at Boston College, has reportedly made an official visit to UMass. That's according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Thompson is a 6-foot-8 wing, who was the No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts, according to the New England Recruiting Report. The Newton resident, who graduated from Brimmer and May, was No. 4 in New England. Thompson, who had limited playing time under BC coach Earl Grant, had been recruited to BC by former coach Jim Christian.
Meanwhile, Hargrave Military Academy guard Keon Thompson announced his commitment to UMass on social media.
Thompson is a 6-1 guard, who got the offer over the weekend and announced the commitment on Tuesday.
“Just a tough guard that can fill it up, score in a variety of ways, plays extremely hard, and just knows how to make plays with the ball in his hands," a scouting report on Thompson from phenomhoopreport.com read. "Good on the boards as well while also finding his teammates well. Think he is an underrecruited prospect that a college program would love to snag."