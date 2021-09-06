Thirty-eight point underdogs don't usually stand a chance in a college football game. On Saturday, the University of Massachusetts didn't come close to making the oddsmakers look wrong.
The 51-7 loss at the hands of the University of Pittsburgh did not do nearly enough to challenge the Panthers in the opener for both teams.
How lopsided was Saturday's game? Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi put it in perspective.
"This is a good scrimmage. It's scrimmage number three," he said. "We only have two during camp, and that was scrimmage number three, and you can find out when the live bullets are flying who's going to make a play and who's not."
While it is easier to repair issues after a win than after a loss in the opener, UMass coach Walt Bell said that there could be slivers of light amidst the dark clouds. He also said there's much to learn before next week.
"Absolutely," he said. "Obviously, nobody cares about moral victories and I'm sure I'll be killed for saying this, but it is what it is. To me, there's no such thing as moral victories," he said. "Our sideline was very composed, really good. I thought our kids did a nice job staying together when things got really ugly there. I thought they were really positive, which is a huge step for us. It has not been that way for the last two years. You always learn lessons when you sustain a loss. Obviously, not only do we get to learn a lesson from the loss, but we get to see somebody with a heater, with a real fastball, which will help us next week when we see another team with a big fastball [in Boston College].
"Hopefully, we'll be in a position to go and play better football next week."
There's a lot to clean up, and playing the Eagles might not give the Minutemen a chance to right the ship. As good as Kenny Pickett was at quarterback for Pitt, BC's Phil Jurkovec is better. Jurkovec might be a first-round pick come 2022.
Here is a look back at Saturday.
Offense
The definition of problematic is "constituting or presenting a problem or difficulty," and that could have described the UMass offense in one phrase.
Nobody was at fault, but everybody was at fault. Looking at where the biggest issue was, it was on the offensive line.
Eight different players, including both centers and right guards listed on the pregame two-deep, got into the game. Considering this was the first time that group had played together as a unit against someone other than the UMass defenders, it shouldn't have been surprising that the line did not jell in Week 1. There were three players, Jonny Hassard, Ethan Mottinger and Willie Allen, who were not starters in the truncated 2020 season. Max Longman was making his first start in a new position, left tackle.
That inexperience, coupled with the experience and talent of the Pitt front seven, helped account for five sacks of quarterback Tyler Lytle, and several hurries in the pocket.
Lytle, meanwhile, did not have the kind of game he anticipated for his debut as a starter. The transfer from the University of Colorado was 14 of 31 for 167 yards, and a pedestrian passer rating of 90.4. He did try to throw to 10 different receivers and running back Kay'Ron Adams caught four of them. Most of those were on check-downs because receivers were covered downfield.
The inability of Lytle to complete more passes could also be tied to the inability of UMass to run the ball. The Minutemen ran the ball 27 times for 42 net yards. The only loss of yardage came on the five sacks for 34 yards against Lytle.
If Lytle has time to throw and the line can give the backs holes to run through, it might not change the outcomes, but will make life somewhat easier for UMass.
"We've got to get back, watch film, see where we can get better and evaluate," Lytle said after the game. "There's no time to feel sorry for yourself."
Defense
Fifty-one points, 597 yards, 86 offensive plays says the defense against Pitt wasn't good at all. It didn't quite start that way.
The hosts were stopped on each of their first two drives of the game. On the first drive, the Minutemen held Pitt to one first down. On the second, linebacker Gerrell Johnson forced a fumble when he stuck A.J. Davis after a short pass from Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Bryson Richardson recovered. Remember Johnson and Richardson, as their names will come up again.
It was a good news, bad news scenario because the Minutemen went three-and-out. Pitt scored on the next two drives, and the rout ended up starting there.
Johnson was ejected for targeting Pickett on the first play of Pitt's opening drive of the second quarter. Bryce Watts had picked off a Pickett pass, but it was waived off. Not only did it suck a lot of momentum and spirit from the visitors, Johnson's day was done. He had five tackles in just a little over a quarter, and the freshman was holding his own against the bigger, stronger and more veteran Pitt linemen.
Richardson, meanwhile, suffered a leg injury in the second half. Of all the Minutemen who suffered some injury during the game, Richardson was the only one not to return.
Richardson and his fellow defensive backs were in the middle of the action, and that's not necessarily a good thing.
While linebacker Da'Shon Ross led UMass with nine tackles, five of the top eight tacklers for UMass were defensive backs. Safeties Donte Lindsey and Tanner Davis had eight and seven tackles, respectively. If the defensive backs are making most of your tackles, that means the offense is getting to the second and third levels. The top two linemen in tackles were Uchenna Ezewike and Xavier Gonsalves. Gonsalves, a freshman from Mashpee, had the only sack.