AMHERST — It is one thing when an assistant football coach moves with a head coach to a new college football team. It's another thing when said assistant coach played at his new school.
But in the case of University of Massachusetts football assistant coaches Ben Albert and Valdamar Brower, returning to McGuirk Alumni Stadium to work for new head coach Don Brown isn't just a job. Albert says it's more like a calling.
"This is a place we take great pride in," Albert said. "We came back here for a reason. We came back here to get the ship righted and get UMass back to championship caliber football. I just told the guys here that if you look at the walls, from 1960-1990, if you exhausted your eligibility as an athlete here at UMass, you won a championship. There are only three teams on this campus that have won national championships — the UMass hockey team, the 1982 women's lacrosse team and the UMass 1998 football team.
"We have a lot of pride in this program and we're going to get it going in the right direction."
Albert was a first-team, All-Yankee Conference defensive lineman in 1994, playing for Mike Hodges. He also played for Jim Reid. Albert was one of two All-Conference players from that season to have gone on to coach at the Division I-FBS level. Bill Durkin, a first-team pick in 1992 and 1993, is the offensive line coach at Coastal Carolina.
Albert is in his third stint as a UMass coach, while Brower comes back to his alma mater from Springfield Central High School, where he had been the head coach since 2008.
For his part, Albert has been like the late Johnny Cash singing "I've Been Everywhere."
After graduating in 1995, he spent the 95-96 seasons as Hodges' defensive line coach before moving to work as the defensive line and linebackers coach for Reid at Richmond.
After one year at Rutgers, Albert returned to UMass in 2002 and 2003, manning inside linebackers and was Mark Whipple's special teams coordinator.
Albert also worked at Richmond, again, Delaware, Temple and Boston College, before coaching the defensive line and being named co-defensive coordinator for David Cutcliffe at Duke. In between, Albert was an assistant defensive line coach in 2010 with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars under Jack Del Rio.
It is interesting to work with Brower, said Albert. Brower was an All-Atlantic 10 Conference defensive lineman in 2001, '02 and '03, and was first team in '01 and '03. The last two of those years were under Whipple, when Albert was on the staff.
"I've worked with him as a player and it's an honor to work with him now as a coach," Albert said. "I have a great deal of respect for him. He shows the passion for what he does. You see him getting emotional when you guys [reporters] ask him about his guys at Springfield Central. That's the kind of coach that he is."
Brower is coaching in college for the first time. In more than a decade of coaching at the high school on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield, he built the Golden Eagles' program to a point where it won three consecutive MIAA state championships. Central was the Division III champion in 2018 and 2019. After COVID-19 forced cancelation of the 2020 season, Brower and Central came back and — in the first year of the new statewide playoff — won the Division I championship.
Central, the No. 5 seed, knocked off No. 2 Central Catholic 22-15. To get there, Central had to beat top-seed Franklin and No. 4 seed Xaverian, a traditional Eastern Massachusetts football power.
The new UMass assistant said it wasn't a difficult decision, but that didn't make it any easier.
"I'm an emotional dude," Brower said. "To be honest, when Coach Brown called, the answer was 'Yes coach, I'm coming right away.' It wasn't really a happy or sad feeling. It was yes coach, I'm coming. Then we got into recruiting and the holiday break, and we just won a state championship.
"I miss the kids, miss the routine, miss a lot of things, but the decision was made and I'm very excited."
Brower is the UMass defensive line coach, and in that role, works closely with Albert and with defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski.
"Working with Coach Albert, whatever it takes to get the D-line right," Brower said. "The guys have been really involved and they want to be coached up. They want to play and there's a lot of pride. The grad transfers that came in are very excited. We have a great group on roster.
"The guys that were on the roster want to be coached up. They're hungry, and everything's been good."