It wasn't easy, but the Williams College men's basketball team is still dancing.
Williams saw a 14-point lead slip away in the second half, but the Ephs went 12 for 16 from the free-throw line in the final minute as they held off Stevens Institute of Technology 71-61, advancing to the NCAA Division III Tournament's Sweet 16.
Nate Karren's basket with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second half broke a tie. Two minutes later Jovan Jones' 3-point shot hit the bottom of the net, and the Ephs were on their way to victory.
"They made us dig down for sure," Williams coach Kevin App said. "I thought, this was the second game on a great weekend with great teams. It wasn't going to be easy. Shots that had been falling [all weekend] stopped falling in the second half. We had to buckle down and get some stops and make a couple of plays. Nate and Jovan did that for us, and then we closed it out."
First-year Declan Porter scored 19 points for Williams, sharing game-high honors with Stevens' Matt Crowley. Cole Prowitt-Smith had 12 and Spivy 10 for the Ephs.
Williams, now 18-4, will play Wabash in the Sweet 16. Wabash knocked out Emory in Atlanta 87-86. The other side of the Round of 16 bracket will feature Wheaton (Ill.) and Illinois Wesleyan. Wheaton beat Washington University of St. Louis 63-61, while Illinois Wesleyan knocked off Wisconsin-LaCrosse 65-58. With two teams in Illinois and one in Indiana, expect Williams to be flying to the Midwest next weekend.
The victory puts Williams back in the Sweet 16 round for the first time since 2019. That was in Hamilton, N.Y., where Williams beat Whitman but lost to Christopher Newport in a game where the winner went to the Final Four.
Williams is, however, the only NESCAC teams still alive. Tournament champion Wesleyan dropped a 59-58 decision to RPI in a second-round game in Middletown, Conn.
The Ephs led 36-23 at halftime and extended the advantage to 44-30 when Brandon Arnold hit a hook shot in the lane with 16:28 left.
From there, the Ducks went on a 12-2 run to get back in the game. After that point, it seemed like for every basket Williams got, Stevens got two. The MAC Freedom champions cut the lead to 51-50 on a Maguire Sweeney hoop with 8:36 left.
Sweeney got a rebound a minute later on a miss by Porter. Out of the media time out, with 7:04 left, Stevens' David Dixon hit a jumper from the key. Dixon is a 6-foot-9 graduate student who actually played at Wesleyan. The basket put Stevens on top 52-51. It was the Ducks' first lead since it was 4-1.
Karren, who up until that point had scored four points in the game, got a basket on a putback of his own miss. He was fouled by Alec DePietrantonio and made the free throw, giving Williams a 54-52 lead.
Matt LaCorte, who scored 33 in Stevens' upset win over host Mount Union, missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Ducks the lead. Karren got the rebound and was fouled. He missed both free throws, an issue for much of the game. Going into the final minute, Williams was 4 for 13 from the line. Shooting their average of 72 percent up until that point might have made the game academic.
Instead, Jack Spellman rebounded the second miss and Crowley hit a floater in the lane to tie the score at 54.
Williams answered when Karren made a couple of moves on the block and scored over Spellman, who had four fouls at the time. That put the Ephs up 56-54, with 4:43 left.
Neither team could score for the next two minutes. Karren stole the ball from Dixon, got off a shot and missed. Jones got the rebound, the Ephs worked the ball around and Prowitt-Smith found Jones in the right corner as the shot clock neared 0:00. Jones' 3-pointer made it 59-54, with 2:21 left, and was the key shot in a 9-3 run that gave the Ephs some breathing room. Jones only scored five points in the game, and that was the only 3-pointer he made.
"That's what you hope seniors do this time of year," said App. "They step up, with potentially their career on the line, and make a big play. He did with rebounding. He did it with defense and he did it stepping up and making that shot."
Jones had six rebounds and two assists to go with his five points.
It was, however, the last basket Williams made in the game. Over the final minute, the Ephs finally found their range from the charity stripe, going 12 for 16, including the last 8 of 8.
The first half was a case of Williams picking up where it left off from Friday. In the 95-57 win over Neumann, the Ephs were torrid from the floor. That included going 14 for 27 from 3-point range. In the first half against Stevens, Williams was 8 for 17. The Ephs were 4 for 13 in the second half.
"I think they picked up their physicality a little bit," App said. "They started playing with more effort. Their defensive principle is defend the paint. They're one of the top if not the top two-point defense percentage teams in the country. They force you to get it in there and kick it out. I thought they sped us up a little but, but we missed some. I thought we had some great looks for Declan and Spencer in the first half that went down and didn't fall. That's basketball."
Williams is now two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2017.
"This is a program that the players and the coaches before me built at Williams. Our goal is to make the national tournament and go on a run every year," said App. "It doesn't matter if we're young or old or if we haven't done it in a year or two. These are the moments these guys come to Williams for."