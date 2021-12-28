The members of Berkshire County's four college basketball teams have finished up their first semester final exams and have written their papers. Now they are all home for the Christmas break.
The Williams College and MCLA players will be returning to Williamstown and North Adams shortly after the holiday to begin practicing for the second segment of their seasons.
The second segments become very important because the four teams all begin conference play in January. With conference play comes the possibility of winning a conference tournament title, and with that an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournaments.
Three of the four teams have performed either at, or above expectations in November and December. One team, the MCLA women, is still looking for a first win of the season.
Williams men
The Ephs started the year way outside of the D3hoops.com Top 25. A 9-0 start to the season, a run that included knocking off then-ranked Wesleyan, has put the Ephs in the Top 25. Coach Kevin App's squad is ranked 17th and is one of seven undefeated teams in the Top 25.
Williams made it through the first two months of the season, handling nine teams with a combined 44-49 record. Three of them, MCLA, Worcester State and Salem State, could be in the mix when the MASCAC season opens up.
The Ephs return to play on Dec. 29. They were supposed to go to the Randolph & Macon Tournament, but the Virginia school canceled the tournament.
Williams did find two games to fill in. Williams will spend two days in Utica, N.Y. The Ephs will play SUNY-Poly on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m., and then play at Utica College on Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.
Williams will have a tough first week of 2022. The Ephs will be at top-ranked Yeshiva on Sunday, Jan. 2, and then host Hamilton and Amherst that Friday and Saturday. No easing into the NESCAC schedule.
Williams women
Pat Manning's team was 5-5 as it hit the end of the first semester. Normally, that might not be looked at as an accomplishment. In Manning's eyes, it was.
“This is one of the most challenging schedules we’ve ever played. The five losses we’ve had, the teams we played were a combined 37-3,” Manning said, after the Ephs closed out the first semester with a win over Little Three rival Wesleyan. “We’re a young team. We were in every one of those games."
It isn't getting any easier for the Ephs, who will head for Nashville and the Music City Classic. The tournament is held on the campus of Division II Trevecca Nazarine University. The Ephs will open against 5-5 on Dec. 29, and will play 8-2 Trine the next day. Trine is currently ranked seventh in the D3hoops.com women's Top 25. Salisbury, Williams' original Dec. 29 opponent, canceled its games until 2022.
Williams will be back at home after New Year's Day, hosting Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday, Jan. 4. It's a rematch of a game played in 2020, where the Engineers beat the Ephs 64-58.
NESCAC play begins that Friday, as Williams travels to Hamilton and Amherst.
There are four nationally ranked NESCAC teams. A tough road, for certain, but made a bit easier because Williams will play them all in Chandler Gym. The home game of the home-and-home with fourth-ranked Amherst is Jan. 19. Williams will play No. 12 Bowdoin on Jan. 14, in the first conference home game. The Ephs will finish the second semester with a weekend series against No. 14 Tufts and No. 22 Bates.
MCLA men
The Trailblazers had their three-game winning streak ended in a loss at Division I UMass Lowell. So, while it counts on the record, it is more easily forgotten than a loss to another Division III team.
MCLA will head to Manhattan after Christmas for a Dec. 29 date with the City College of New York. CCNY is 4-5. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
The game will be played in Nat Holman Gymnasium. Holman is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and led CCNY to the NIT and NCAA championships in 1950. He is the only coach to win both tournaments in the same year.
Derek Shell's squad returns to North Adams for the start of MASCAC conference play. MCLA will be at Westfield on Jan. 5, and then host Fitchburg on Jan. 8.
At the holiday break, only preseason co-favorite Westfield State has a winning record. The Owls are 10-2. The Trailblazers have the second-best non-conference record at 5-6, while Worcester is 5-8 and Salem is 4-7.
In the preseason poll, Salem and Westfield were co-favorites to win the MASCAC, with Worcester and Fitchburg next. MCLA was picked to finish sixth out of seven teams.
MCLA's Hayden Bird (20.2) and Dylan Morris-Gray (18.1) are the top two scorers in the conference. Morris-Gray, however, hasn't played since the Trailblazers lost to Williams on Nov. 23.
MCLA women
First-year coach David Bostick might not have imagined it would be as difficult a season as it has turned out to be, so far.
The Trailblazers are 0-10, and haven't won a game since beating Mount Holyoke on Nov. 20, 2019.
But while it isn't fair to say the Trailblazers have turned a corner, the team is starting to make some improvement.
Emily Burke, a senior guard from Vorheesville, N.Y., is coming off a 25-point performance in a 69-65 loss to Northern Vermont-Lyndon. She's averaging 13.9 points per game, leading the Trailblazers and she is sixth in MASCAC in scoring.
The Trailblazers don't play until 2022, when they jump into conference play. They will open up at Westfield on Jan. 5, and be at home against Fitchburgh on Jan. 8. Those will be the first games of doubleheaders with the men.
While MCLA has yet to win, their results in the last five games before the holiday break indicated that slight improvement. In the first six games, the average margin of victory was 42 points, but in the last four games, that same margin has been 11. The most recent game was the four-point loss to Northern Vermont-Lyndon.