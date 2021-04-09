In post-season sporting events, heroes just happen. It isn’t always someone you expect.
Take the University of Massachusetts hockey team’s 3-2, overtime win over Minnesota Duluth for example.
Sure, goalie Matt Murray is the all-time leader in wins and shutouts for the Minutemen. Certainly, left wing Bobby Trivigno — who had two assists, including the primary helper on the game-winning goal — as UMass’ leading scorer, was expected to to have a hand in the outcome Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.
But if you had Garrett Wait on your hero’s bingo card, congratulations.
Wait, who transferred to UMass after two seasons at the University of Minnesota, wasn’t some unknown fourth liner. He is the right wing on the second line, with Trivigno and freshman center Josh Lopina. Wait was fourth on the team with eight goals, third on the team Thursday night because leading scorer Carson Gicewicz had been back in Amherst with three teammates due to Covid-19 contact tracing.
But when Wait took Trivigno’s pass through the blue paint by the left wing post and redirected the puck past Minnesota Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal, UMass had its second Frozen Four semifinal overtime victory in as many tries.
You might remember back in 2019, then-freshman defenseman Marc Del Gaizo’s shot from the left boards at 15:18 of overtime gave the Minutemen a heart-stopping win over Denver. Coincidentally, Wait’s goal came at close to the exact same moment. His goal came only 48 seconds before Del Gaizo’s did.
“It was pretty cool,” Wait said in a post-game video conference with reporters. “Something that everyone dreams about.”
In another coincidence, Wait scored his first collegiate goal as a freshman at the University of Minnesota in a 7-4 win over — wait a second — Minnesota Duluth.
So, how did the newest sports hero in Western Massachusetts actually get to Western Massachusetts
“I just put my name in the [Transfer] Portal,” Wait said. “I didn’t really know anything about the school or anything. And [assistant coach] Jared DeMichiel reached out to me, called me, said ‘Would I be interested in coming here?’”
Wait had played for Waterloo (Iowa) Black Hawks in the U.S. Hockey League, a top junior league in America. One of his teammates there just happened to be Bobby Trivigno.
“I reached out to Trivigno, who I played with in Waterloo, and he told me about [UMass],” Wait said. “I kind of took a leap of faith on what they were saying about being a family here, and the culture.”
UMass coach Greg Carvel admitted that he did not know much of anything about Wait coming in.
“I think Jared jumped on it pretty quickly. What I was told was that this kid has some ability, offensive ability,” the UMass coach said to reporters. “And so I trust my assistants with everything, with recruiting.”
The University of Minnesota is one of those Midwestern hockey blue blood programs. Minnesota has made 36 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 Frozen Fours. The Gophers have won five championships, have had four Hobey Baker Award winners (given to the best player in college hockey), and Miracle on Ice coach Herb Brooks won 167 games coaching at Minnesota.
“And even when he got to campus, I didn’t know if he was going to be able to play for us,” Carvel said of Wait. “We really pushed him. He needed to condition. He needed to learn how to play our style. He’s a real good kid and he’s very coachable, and he accepted being challenged.”
The UMass program has come a long way in 27 years. The school re-established hockey in the 1993-94 season and the Minutemen went 20-9. Most of those games were against Division III schools. UMass beat North Adams State 12-1, and went 5-2 against NESCAC schools.
And Garrett Wait has come a long way from being a part-time player at Minnesota to a newly minted hero at UMass.
“He has a ways to go,” Carvel said of his wing. “He’ll be an even better player next year when he has the summer to go home and train, and know what’s expected of him. He’s been a great addition.”
Imagine if he gets to play the hero again Saturday night, wouldn’t that be something?