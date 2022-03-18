The coach entered the media conference room at the NCAA Tournament and had an opening statement.
“St. Peter’s prepared well for us. They were fearless,” he said. “They weren’t intimidated by us. You have to give them all the credit in the world.”
The coach was John Calipari. The statement was made exactly 27 years ago in Albany.
Calipari made those remarks in the conference room in what was then the Knickerbocker Arena after Calipari’s University of Massachusetts team beat St. Peter’s 68-51. That game was played on March 17, 1995, and started UMass’ run to the Elite Eight that year.
Of course, that game came to mind because on Thursday night — also March 17 — St. Peter’s got a measure of revenge on Calipari as the Peacocks beat Kentucky 85-79 in overtime in a first round game in Indianapolis. It was a 15-seed beating a 2-seed. Going into this year’s tournament, No. 15 seeds had won only nine times and had lost 135 times.
The loss marked only the second time in Calipari’s NCAA coaching career that one of his teams lost in the first round. It never happened at UMass, as the Minutemen lost in the second round in 1993 and 1994. It only happened in 2003 at Memphis, where Arizona State scored an 84-71 victory in the first round.
And then, it happened on Thursday.
The game back in 1995 was also a 2-15 matchup, with the Minutemen being the No. 2 seed.
UMass finished 29-5 that year, a season that included an opening-night win over preseason No. 1 Arkansas in the Tip-Off Classic in Springfield. UMass earned its way to the No. 2 seed by beating archrival Temple 63-44 in the Atlantic 10 championship game.
The St. Peter’s game started off badly for UMass, as the Minutemen missed six of their first seven shots before rebounding to take a 33-27 lead at halftime.
The Peacocks opened the second half with an 8-2 run, tying the game at 35. From that point, there were 10 lead changes and St. Peter’s took a 49-48 lead on a 3-point shot by Mike Frensley with 11:14 left to play. If you remember that game, you undoubtedly remember the pony-tailed Frensley, who played like the Tasmanian Devil.
“We looked at the score with 11 minutes left and said if we didn’t pick it up, we were going home,” UMass forward Lou Roe said after the game. “That’s what we should have done at the start of the game.”
Marcus Camby answered with a basket from the right baseline and then Edgar Padilla scored on a fast break, and the Minutemen were on their way.
“We just worked too hard this long to have the season end in one game,” Camby said in the postgame press conference that I attended. “I think everybody just picked it up another level to help us get the victory.”
While nobody in the press room in Indianapolis reminded Calipari of the last time he had faced a St. Peter’s squad, he was asked if the Peacocks reminded him of his old UMass teams.
“They do. Undersized, but fought. Athletic enough to play bigger guys,” Calipari said. “And played the way I played and coached at UMass, which is a little slower. We grinded out a little more. Tried to have five guys in double figures. You know, some of my teams shot the ball pretty well, Carmelo [Travieso] and some of the guys that were really good shooters.”
(tncms-inline)1504629467439841280[0](/tncms-inline)
Now, Albany and Calipari had been a thing before 1995. In 1991, the Minutemen beat Siena 82-80 in overtime, advancing to the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden. That game was memorable because the late Bob Lawson, a longtime television reporter at WTEN and the public address announcer for the Saints, had made an announcement late in the game regarding fan buses to the Garden.
There were 2.3 seconds on the clock that night in 1991, and the announcement came during a timeout called before Tony Barbee hit a game-tying 3-point shot to send the game into overtime at 80-all. The only points in overtime were scored by UMass’ Jim McCoy.
“Our team did not hear it,” Calipari said after the Siena game, “and I didn’t tell them. I don’t think it was a big deal. If it was at our building, our people would have been doing the same thing.
“And I probably would have smacked somebody.”
Oh, and in an effort to complete a circle, current St. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway has had his name mentioned as a possible replacement in Amherst for Matt McCall. Holloway’s name was floated by none other than Iona coach Rick Pitino, who is a UMass alum and coached at Kentucky before Calipari.
“I think Shaheen is one of the young superstars in coaching. He has the total package that fits UMass,” Pitino said during a conference call with Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference reporters prior to the MAAC tournament. “He’s a terrific recruiter. He knows how to recruit inner-city kids, which UMass needs. He plays a tough style of play to go against. He was a great player himself from an area that he would have to recruit.
“I think he checks all the boxes.”
Whether that happens remains to be seen.
One thing is certain, it is going to be a very long offseason for Calipari and his staff in the land of Bluegrass.