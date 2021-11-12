AMHERST — If there was a week for University of Massachusetts interim football coach Alex Miller to take over, this week might be as good as any.
After all, there might not be anyone on the current UMass coaching staff as familiar with the University of Maine as Miller is.
"I'm very familiar," Miller said with a laugh. "This will probably be my 17th time playing Maine."
The Minutemen and the Black Bears will play each other for the 59th time this Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Saturday's game will mark UMass' second FCS game in as many weeks and the second in as many weeks against an old Yankee Conference foe. UMass holds a 42-15-1 all-time record against the Black Bears, including a 44-31 win over Maine in 2017 at Fenway Park. The last time Maine beat UMass was 2013, by a 24-14 score in Amherst. That game was the beginning-of-the-end of the Charley Molnar era at UMass.
Miller, who worked at New Hampshire from 2011 until 2020, was named interim coach at UMass on Sunday after athletic director Ryan Bamford fired Walt Bell and also terminated defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo.
The change was made Sunday, one day after UMass lost to Rhode Island 35-22.
After beating Connecticut, UMass had lost to Florida State, Liberty and then Rhode Island. The average score in those three games was 52-12.
With Bell and Restivo gone from the coaching staff, the Minutemen will need new play callers on both sides of the football.
"On defense, we kind of got [linebackers coach] Danny Carrel taking over that responsibility. I thought he had a good blend, being a linebackers coach, of the front end and the back end. Each [defensive] coach is going to pick up a little bit part of the game planning as well. We'll use [line coach Jim] Reid for short-yardage planning and [secondary coach Jason] Tudryn for pass coverage," said Miller. "Danny's going to call it. On offense, we have [quarterbacks coach] Fred Walker and [tight ends coach] Kyle Segler splitting the duties there. Fred will be up in the box. Kyle will be down on the field to kind of give us some continuity in the run game and the pass game.
"Planning-wise, we're still working as a staff."
It's been one step forward for the UMass players as they adjust to the seismic shift caused by Bell's firing.
"Monday was an off-day. We didn't have a practice, we just had breakfast over here so guys could start the week off academically and in the treatment room the correct way," Miller said. "[Tuesday], I thought we had some really good energy. Being in the bubble, we tweaked some things, changed some things. Nothing major, but enough to spark a little juice. I thought those guys did a great job, flying around. We went back to some basics on defense, some hard, fundamental technique stuff to make sure we're building and stacking toward Saturday."
Miller was asked about making major changes to the offense and defense. The interim head coach did say the playbook was still the playbook.
"We might call some things in different situations, but there's not going to be an overhaul of the offense or anything like that," Miller said. "We're going to stay with what the kids know and change some play calls a little bit, but not schematic or anything like that."
The UMass offense got opening-game starter Tyler Lytle back. Lytle, the University of Colorado transfer, had been injured during the Pittsburgh game and hadn't played since. He was 15 for 28 for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked four times.
Lytle might still be QB 1 for UMass, but Miller said whether he gets the start will depend on how the quarterback gets through the week. If Lytle doesn't start, freshman Brady Olson would slide back into the starter's role.
One area of offensive strength lately has been the ground game. Running back Ellis Merriweather is coming off a 30-carry, 118-yard effort against URI. It's the fourth time this year Merriweather has run for 100 or more yards.
The Black Bears, who are 4-5, come to Amherst having lost to Stony Brook 22-17 last week. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Maine.
Maine coach Nick Charlton was asked about the coaching change and how it might impact the way the Maine coaching staff prepares for UMass.
"It's unfortunate but it is what it is and you never want to see it in this profession," Charlton said during the CAA coaches conference call. "I know the players are probably going to rally around each other and the coaches and they're going to play really hard. We know we have to play well. It's been the same recipe for the last six weeks. We know if we play well and play clean football, we're probably going to win the game. If we don't, then we won't."
Sophomore tailback Freddie Brock is the leading rusher for Maine, while redshirt freshman Derek Robertson has settled in as the quarterback for the Black Bears.