It became official at 1:45 p.m., Friday, when University of Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford took to Twitter.
"Done. Deal. Welcome back to the Commonwealth, @coachFMartin!"
Frank Martin, whose 10-year tenure as the men's basketball coach at the University of South Carolina ended on March 14 when that school elected to make a change, signed his contract Friday afternoon to become the new coach at UMass.
Terms of the agreement were not announced. It is likely a multiple-year agreement.
Martin replaces Matt McCall, who was fired on March 1, but coached the final couple of games for the Minutemen.
During a video conference announcing the dismissal of McCall, Bamford was asked about salaries and if a new coach could expect to see a raise for himself and his staff.
"We're going to be, I believe, in the top four or five [salaries] in this league," said Bamford at the time. "When you look at Dayton and VCU and Saint Louis, I think those three carry, sort of the day from a financial and investment perspective. I don't think there's any reason why we can't be right there, right behind them in terms of our commitment from a resource perspective."
Presumably, there will be a press conference next week to introduce Martin to UMass Basketball Nation. None had been scheduled as of late Friday afternoon.
“This is an exciting time for Massachusetts basketball, our university and all who follow and support the Minutemen," Bamford said in a statement from the school. "First and foremost, Frank is a tremendous person. He is a proven winner and a highly respected coach and mentor who has forged deep relationships with the young men in his program, resulting in inspiring competitive success and a rewarding student-athlete experience. Under Coach Martin’s leadership, the future is bright for Massachusetts basketball.”
The response to Bamford's announcement on social media seemed to be unanimously positive.
Even Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democratic candidate for Governor, had good feelings about the hire.
"Welcome @coachFMartin! Exciting news for @UMassBasketball," Healey wrote on Twitter when the announcement was official.
Dan Liebowitz is the associate commissioner for basketball in the Southeastern Conference, a former head coach at the University of Hartford and a longtime assistant under the late John Chaney at Temple. He tweeted the following:
"I know you will hang banners at the Mullins Center! @UMassBasketball got themselves an outstanding teacher who will care about his players and do it the right way. Happy for you and your family. We will miss you and we will be rooting for you always."
In 10 years at South Carolina, Martin led the Gamecocks to a 171-147 record. The 10 years was the third longest stint for a head coach in the school’s history. He guided South Carolina to a 26-11 record in 2016-17, getting the Gamecocks to the Final Four. Martin won the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award that year.
Under Martin, South Carolina had seven .500 or better seasons. He won 14 games in each of his first two seasons, and went 6-15 in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 year. South Carolina bounced back and went 18-13 in the season that recently ended.
Martin began his college coaching career under Ron Everhart at Northeastern in 2000 and spent four years in Boston. Martin spent two seasons as an assistant at Cincinnati, one under Bob Huggins. He then joined Huggins at Kansas State for the 2006-07 season. He got his first head coaching opportunity at Kansas State in 2007-08 when Huggins went to West Virginia, and brought the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in four of his five seasons at the helm. He guided the Wildcats to their first win over rival and No. 2-ranked Kansas since 1983 and took the team to its first NCAA Tournament since 1996. In 2009-10, Martin led Kansas State to a 29-8 record and an Elite Eight appearance. He was recognized as the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
In a statement from the school, Martin seemed revved up and ready to go.
“It is evident that there is tremendous alignment in place to win and do it the right way. We cannot wait to be in Amherst and represent that community and our incredible University," he said. "Let’s all get on this ride together, let’s dream big and let’s be relentless at making our dreams a reality. Let’s win! Go UMass!”