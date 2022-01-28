The full foundation for Year 1 of the Don Brown era at the University of Massachusetts will be revealed next Wednesday, when the Minutemen unveil their full incoming roster on National Signing Day.
The first-year coach had nine players sign National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day back on Dec. 15. Next week, the rest of the incoming freshmen that Brown and his staff have recruited, along with junior college players and athletes who entered the transfer portal, will be disclosed.
It is well-known that the 2021 Minutemen went 1-11, with their only win against UConn and two of the losses against FCS schools. That is, however, a fact that does not scare an incoming player who will battle to be the starting quarterback this fall.
“It was definitely something to consider,” said Gino Campiotti. “Going into it, I looked at every angle, what’s been going on in the past. Looking at Coach Brown and what he’s done, even at UMass alone in his past and looking at where he’s gone from there, he has a history of turning programs around.
“I’m excited to be a part of that here.”
Campiotti is a junior college quarterback from Modesto, Calif., and he is part of UMass recruiting, Part 2. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound, pro-style passer announced his commitment earlier this month.
“It felt like home when I was there,” Campiotti said in a phone interview with The Eagle. “They treated me and my parents great. The people I met out there were incredible. [Receivers coach Ryan] Partridge has built a really good relationship with me. I know he’s new, but he’s built a really good relationship with me and so has [offensive coordinator Steve] Casula. I just feel like its a really good system to fit my skill set.”
Campiotti will be part of a group of perhaps a dozen or more players who will pledge and sign on the dotted line next week. Brown and his staff have been busy, not just getting out to high schools and recruiting JuCo players like Campiotti, but they have also been active in the transfer portal.
According to 247sports.com’s portal list, there are 10 players from Division I FBS and FCS schools making the switch to UMass.
Among the more notable transfers is defensive tackle Marcus Bradley from Vanderbilt and defensive end Marcus Cushnie of Florida State.
Defensive back George Johnson III is a player Brown is familiar with because he played at Michigan, where Brown used to coach. Johnson is transferring to Amherst along with a couple of guys from Michigan State — defensive lineman Tyson Watson and wide receiver Isaiah Holiness. Two Massachusetts expats, Rutgers linebacker Zukodo Igwenagu and Louisville running back/receiver Gregory Desrosiers are also on their way. Igwenagu’s brother Emil played at UMass before going to the NFL.
Campiotti will join a crowded quarterback room. According to the 2022 spring roster, veterans Tyler Lytle, Brady Olson, Zamar Wise, Garrett Dzuro and Luke McMenamin, are listed at quarterback. Add to that Campiotti and early signee Chase Brewster from Tilton School, and Brown and Casula will have options.
“Out of high school, I only had one Division I offer and I took it, to Northern Arizona University,” Campiotti said “I redshirted my freshman year and I played in a couple of games, but I didn’t perform too well. The following spring came around and we had an All-American returning quarterback returning from an injury. They told me I was too valuable to be on the sideline, so they moved me and I played a tight end hybrid.”
Campiotti played in three games at quarterback in his true freshman season, completing 24-of-47 passes for 192 yards. As a redshirt freshman, he caught 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.
That was after throwing for 3,200 yards and 37 touchdowns his senior season at Marteca High School in Modesto. He also ran for 15 touchdowns and gained 700 yards.
“Their goal for me was never to be an every-down guy, but to be a 20-25 snap a game, like Taysom Hill, utility guy,” he said. “That’s just not what I wanted to do. I knew this was my last chance to play JuCo ball. I didn’t have enough film to hit the portal and it was my one shot.
“COVID helped me out by that year not counting, and it was like ‘if I’m going to play quarterback and really make it work, I’m going to do it.’”
Transferring to Modesto, Campiotti’s team went 8-3. He threw for 1,931 yards and completed 144-of-260 passes. He threw 18 touchdown passes and had only six interceptions.
Campiotti is on campus for the second semester, doing some work and getting ready for spring football.
“I think at the quarterback position, spring ball is maybe the most important time of the year because that’s where ... I think it’s going to give me the opportunity to get there and jell with those guys prior to spring ball,” he said, “because I know they don’t start right away. I’m going to put my head down, go to work with them and let us feel comfortable together.
“That’s what makes teams go, being comfortable with one another and working. I’m excited to come and start doing that stuff with these guys.