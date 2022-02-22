WILLIAMSTOWN — When the horn sounded and the clock read 0:00, the members of the MCLA men’s basketball team had a look of confusion on their collective faces. No, they thought. The season couldn’t be over.
Noah Yearsley missed a shot as time ran down. Reece Racette got the offensive rebound and a last-second shot by Hayden Bird was blocked. While the MCLA players and coaches were looking for a foul, the visiting Fitchburg State Falcons flew around Chandler Gym, knowing they were off to the MASCAC semifinals.
It was a drive to the basket by Yearsley with 39 seconds left that capped off an 8-0 run for the Trailblazers. But they couldn’t score again as Fitchburg rallied for a 77-76 win in the tournament quarterfinal round. The game was played at Williams College due to what the school said were “recent college events.”
Two free throws by Fitchburg’s Dayne Allen, the second one a gift after a lane violation against fourth-seeded MCLA, provided the 13th and final lead change of the game.
“This one hurts,” said MCLA’s Quentin Gittens. “Plus, being the higher seed than them, being the four. Obviously, we thought we could come in here and get the job done. It hurts for the seniors. We put in so much work, especially after last year, having no season. Everything we’ve had to go through with COVID. It’s been a lot of ups and downs.
“I felt strongly that we could beat any team in the conference. To lose early, in the first round, it’s tough.”
Yearsley had 25 points for the Trailblazers, one of five MCLA players to score in double figures. He had 15 points in the first half and was 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Yearsley was 0 for 2 in the second half. MCLA was 10 for 19 from outside the arc in the first half, but made 1 of 8 in the second.
Gittens had 15 points and seven assists, while Bird had 11 points and seven rebounds. JoJo Garcia and Dylan Morris-Gray came off the bench to score 11 and 10 points respectively.
With the win, the fifth-seeded Falcons head off to play at top-seed Westfield State in a Thursday semifinal.
“We don’t have a lot of size. We battled. I think we damn near emptied the tank,” MCLA coach Derek Shell said. “It just wasn’t enough.”
With 11 minutes left in the first half, the Trailblazers found themselves down 18-10, and things looked bleak. But an 11-3 run tied the game at 21-all, and on the see-saw it went. It was back-and-forth until Bird hit a 3-point shot and Yearsley got a 3-point play all in the final 48 seconds, giving MCLA a 41-39 halftime lead.
The difference in this game turned out to be a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Tampa, Fla. Trevian Hinson did not play for Fitchburg in the regular season win at North Adams, and he scored eight points off the bench in MCLA’s win in Fitchburg. But on Monday night, he came to play.
Hinson had 16 points at halftime and scored a game-high 29. With 9:32 left in the second half, he sliced through the MCLA defense and scored on a floater in the lane, giving the Falcons a 61-57 lead. It was then that MCLA went to a zone and Hinson wasn’t heard from again until he hit a deep 3-pointer with 31.7 seconds left, cutting a four-point MCLA lead to one.
“We couldn’t really stay in front of him and he was able to get into the gaps of our defense,” said Shell. “His mid-range game, despite what the analytics experts say, was spot on.”
MCLA had a chance to either run a lot of clock or get fouled after the hoop by Hinson, but a turnover by Yearsley gave the ball back to Fitchburg.
Both teams called timeouts. Out of the timeout, Fitchburg’s Frederick Siayor missed a 3-pointer, Quincy Taylor got the rebound and missed the putback, but Allen got the rebound and was fouled by Bright Afful going back up. Allen, who had 11 rebounds, made the first free throw to tie, but missed the second. MCLA, however, was called for the lane violation, giving Allen another chance. His free throw was true, and that accounted for the 77-76 final score.
Bird, who scored his 1,000th point in Friday’s win at Bridgewater State, had 11 in his final game. The local Drury High School product, like his teammates, walked off the court with tears in his eyes.
When asked, Shell said he had no doubt that Bird would add his name to the list of 1,000-point scorers at the school.
“I think it’s confidence and consistency,” the coach said, when asked what Bird has improved on the most. “You’re a freshman, you’re going to feel your way out. We joke a little bit, we brought him off the bench last year knowing full well that he is a starter-quality player and he shot real well. We didn’t have that sort of team this year, so we started him. We had to play him 35 minutes a game.
“I just told him he ruined the term ‘shooter’ for me, because the year he just had was pretty damn amazing.”