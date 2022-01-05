If nothing else, University of Massachusetts basketball coach Matt McCall said Wednesday’s game at Richmond will be a learning experience. A painful experience, but a learning experience.
The Minutemen trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half, and by 19 in the second. McCall’s shorthanded squad battled back and made it a two-possession game with 1:10 left. The Minutemen got no closer as the Spiders held on for an 80-72 win.
“We were a step slow [in the first half]. I thought our effort was not where it needed to be. All we talked about before the game was, when you want to win A-10 games, your effort needs to be at a high, high level,” McCall said in a postgame video conference with reporters. “I thought our effort was really, really bad. We had some mental lapses and some mental errors on some turnovers.
“Then I thought we settled in and started to play. I thought we played with much better effort against a good offensive team.”
After being outscored by 19 in the first half, the Minutemen outscored the Spiders by 11 in the second half. That made the final score look respectable, but that was small consolation for the fifth-year UMass coach.
“I’m proud of our fight,” he said. “I’m proud of our resilience to fight back during the game and give ourselves a chance. We’ve got to be much better to start games off in Atlantic 10 play.”
The Minutemen fall to 7-6 in their A-10 opener. Richmond is now 10-6, and are 1-2 in conference play.
It was nearly a wire-to-wire win for a Richmond team picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10. The Kellys, C.J. and Rich, each scored hoops early on. In fact, when Rich Kelly drained a 3-point shot with 17:58 left, the Minutemen had a 5-2 lead.
A 9-0 Richmond run over the next two minutes turned the game on its ear.
Gradually, the Spiders pulled away and when Nick Sherod hit a trey with 2:25 left in the first half, the Spider lead went over 20 points. Richmond did go into the locker room with a 50-31 lead after C.J. Kelly hit a layup with 35 seconds left.
The second half was a completely different contest. The Minutemen, who shot 13 for 33 and 5 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half, found said range in the final 20 minutes. The Minutemen shot 50 percent (14-28) and 75 percent (6-8) from 3-point range. A lot of that fell on the shoulders of Trent Buttrick.
The graduate student transfer from Penn State was just 1 for 5 shooting and 0 for 1 from 3-point range in the second half. He finished up with 16 points, 14 in the second half. He missed just two shots in the second half.
McCall said he challenged Buttrick at halftime, and the big man responded.
“You can probably get a pretty good visual of that if you wanted to,” McCall said. “We’ve got to play harder. We’ve got to play with more effort. We’ve got to go up and make a layup. We’ve got to finish around the basket. Play with some passion. Play with some aggression.”
Rich Kelly’s 3-pointer off a steal by Kolton Mitchell with 7:55 left cut the deficit to 10 points. Richmond extended the lead back to 16 before the Minutemen charged again. Rich Kelly made a hoop and Michael Steadman followed with 1 of 2 from the line and converting off a Grant Golden turnover and all of a sudden it was 74-67. Could they complete the comeback?
The final 3-pointer by Rich Kelly made it 76-70 with 1:10 left. But UMass made only one more basket, accounting for the final score.
Buttrick and C.J. Kelly each had 16 points for UMass and Noah Fernandes had 10, before fouling out with 2:52 left in the game.
The Minutemen were missing T.J. Weeks and Javohn Garcia, both of whom were out due to COVID-19 protocols. Preston Santos had a non-COVID illness.
Jacob Gilyard, who went over the 1,700-career point mark, had 17 points for Richmond. Nathan Cayo had 14 points, and Tyler Burton had 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Minutemen are back in action on Saturday with a noontime game against Duquesne. McCall was asked about what his team might look like on Saturday.
“We’ve got to get on the airplane, get back and get ready for Duquesne,” he said. “Who’s in the lineup, I’ll approach it that way. We’re going to get back out there and play with great effort.”