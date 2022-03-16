Lenox's Bailey Patella has had some individual and a lot of team success in four-plus years of playing basketball at the University of Vermont. But it has been a few years since the Catamounts have been in the NCAA Division I tournament.
"It feels great. This is the reason why I came back for another year," said Patella. "Making it and it being so long since I have been at the tournament because I think, two years ago we didn't get to play our championship game.
"Getting back there is really just a great feeling and I'm super excited."
Patella, coach John Becker, and the UVM squad flew out of Burlington Tuesday afternoon, bound for Buffalo, N.Y. The 13th-seeded Catamounts are set to play a first-round game in the West Regional against fourth-seeded Arkansas. The tip for the UVM-Arkansas game is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT. The first game of the West Regional doubleheader features fifth-seeded UConn and No. 12 New Mexico State, with a 6:50 p.m. tip.
There are two day games in Buffalo, also 4-13 and 5-12 matchups. It involves teams in the Midwest Regional as No. 4 Providence will play 13th-seeded South Dakota State and fifth seed Iowa will face No. 12 Richmond.
The Catamounts last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when they lost in the first round to Florida State, 76-69. Vermont was ready to play its conference championship game in 2020 when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports. Then in the shortened 2021 season, Hartford made the tournament out of America East.
Reached in Burlington just before the team departed on a charter flight to Western New York, Patella said he remembered the canceled game vividly.
"We had seen a lot of games getting canceled because of COVID and then we got a text late at night saying we're not going to be playing the championship game," he said. "You guys are still going to be the champions of the league for winning the regular season. It just didn't feel right. It didn't feel the same. Then last year, being a COVID year, it was different as well."
This year, the Catamounts went 28-5, and routed UMBC 82-43 in the America East championship game to punch a ticket to the Big Dance.
"This year, we kind of got a sense of some normal," Patella said. "Getting back [to the tournament], it makes it even sweeter."
Vermont's win in the America East championship game was practically a wire-to-wire effort. UMBC's Keondre Kennedy hit a 3-point shot 1:04 into the game, giving the Retrievers a 3-0 lead. The Catamounts took the lead over on Finn Sullivan's 3-pointer 30 seconds later, and UVM never trailed.
"All playoffs, we just wanted to focus on ourselves. We didn't want to look at the opponent," Patella said. "We were playing against ourselves and the coaches came up with great game plans all during the playoffs, and our guys executed the game plan and that's the reason why we won by what we won by. It was close at one point, but it never really felt that close just with how confident of a group we had and how well everyone was playing.
"We were clicking at the right time."
The Catamounts have the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 1 coach of the year in John Becker. Two UVM players, Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu, were named to the District 1 All-Star team. Davis was the America East player of the year while Shungu was the postseason tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
The Razorbacks enter the tournament with a 25-8 record and finished fourth in the SEC in the regular season, and lost to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinal round. Arkansas is coached by Eric Musselman, who has connections to this region. He was drafted by the Albany Patroons of the Continental Basketball Association in 1987, when his father Bill was the coach there.
Arkansas' best player is third-team Associated Press All-American J.D. Notae. The guard averages 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
The Catamounts were a 13th seed in Hartford and they were a 13th seed in Worcester back in 2005. That year, T.J. Sorrentine's 3-pointer with 1:09 left in overtime gave the Catamounts a 60-57 win over No. 4 Syracuse. It was UVM's first NCAA victory. The Catamounts are looking for a second win against another top program.
"They're a great team. They're athletic. They're long. They pressure you in the full court. They're going to get up under you. They're going to give you driving lanes and then they're going to help," Patella said of the Razorbacks. "We've got to be prepared for that. We walked through some things [Monday], got some shots up. I think we're going to have a really good game plan for them. We're going to be prepared. Now, we've got to go out there and execute.
"I think we can get it done for sure, but we're going to have to play a really, really solid game and make sure we follow the game plan."
Patella, who came back for an NCAA-granted extra season, has been part of a lot of team success. In five years, Vermont has a record of 118-32 with the Lenox High School and Vermont Academy alum on the roster. With it came a previous appearance in the NCAA and the NIT.
But this year has been a challenging one for Patella. While he came back, his minutes have dropped. He did play in 30 games, but averaged 8.1 minutes, 1.2 points and 1 rebound per game. A year ago, he averaged almost 18 minutes off the bench and a career-high 4.9 points per game. In 2019-20, he played 15.4 minutes a game in 33 games, and averaged 3.7 points and a career-best 3.5 boards per contest.
"It's definitely been difficult, but I definitely also gotten by that a little bit, " Patella said. "We're such an older team and just being a vet on the team and trying to bring some veteran leadership, come in every day at practice and just do whatever the team needs has really been my main focus the past couple of months. Whether that's just being a sub at practice, making sure guys get reps off, or being a scout team guy, doing really whatever it takes to get to this moment that we're in right now. I've played my whole life to get to the tournament. When you're a young kid, that's all you dream about.
"Getting back there was really my only concern, and we're here."