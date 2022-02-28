It will be Six Degrees of Separation in the NCAA Division III men's and women's tournaments.
Local players and area teams will all be involved in the three-week attempt to win a championship.
On the women's side, Gwendolyn Carpenter and her Framingham State women's basketball team won't have to travel very far for their first-round game.
The Rams, who won the MASCAC Tournament championship over the weekend, were sent to Northampton for a first-round game against Smith College.
Framingham (22-3) got a 20-point, six-rebound, and nine-assist game from Carpenter as the Rams beat Bridgewater State 84-69 in Saturday's championship game. Carpenter was a solid 5 for 10 from the floor and a hot 8 of 9 from the foul line. It was the sophomore point guard's second 20-point performance in as many games, as she netted 22 points in an 81-63 semifinal win over Worcester State on Thursday night. The Mount Everett alum had eight assists and five rebounds in that game.
For her efforts, Carpenter was named Most Valuable Player of the MASCAC Tournament.
Smith (23-1) is playing Framingham for the first time since winning 59-40 back in 2010.
Lynn Hersey is the head coach at Smith, and for a time, she was the co-coach at Amherst College with Lynn Cinella. Cinella is the wife of former American International women's head coach and Lee boys basketball standout Peter Cinella.
The Pioneers beat Babson 68-46 for their second consecutive New England Women and Men's Athletic Conference title.
The other two teams in that pod are Emmanuel (25-1) and Brooklyn (21-3).
Former Hoosac Valley standout Riley Robinson and her Springfield College women's team will be heading for upstate New York. The Pride, losers to Babson in the NEWMAC semifinal round, earned the first at-large bid in school history, and will get to play Messiah (23-3). The Falcons won their sixth consecutive MAC Commonwealth championship, beating Widener 69-55. Host Ithaca College (24-3) will play Catholic University (20-5) in the other game.
Robinson, a sophomore, has played in 23 of 26 games for the Pride, and has averaged 11 minutes in each of Springfield's last four contests.
There are three NESCAC teams in the 2022 women's field, and ironically, the champion is the only team not starting at home.
Bates, the No. 5 seed who upset No. 3 Amherst 51-42, takes its 17-7 record to New York City. The Bobcats will play Roger Williams (25-2). In the other game, host NYU (22-1) will play Washington & Lee (20-6).
Amherst and Tufts are both hosting pods. The Mammoths (21-3) will play SUNY Poly, while St. John Fisher (25-2) and Rhode Island College (23-5) will play in the other game.
Tufts (20-4) will host Clark's Summit (23-4). It is the first-ever NCAA trip for Clark's Summit, winner of the Colonial States Athletic Conference. DeSales (21-3) and SUNY Cortland (21-5) will play in the other game.
Men's Tournament
UMass-Dartmouth was the No. 1 seed in the Little East Tournament, but lost 71-69 in overtime to Keene State in the title game.
The Corsairs (24-4) will be bound for Rochester, N.Y., and a pod hosted by Empire 8 Conference champion Nazareth. UMD will play another at-large team in Emerson (18-7). Emerson lost to WPI in the NEWMAC championship game. It is UMass-Dartmouth's first NCAA appearance since 2009.
In the Little East championship game, Pittsfield's Mike Eurquhart did not score in 18 minutes, but the 6-foot-7 sophomore who played at Darrow School had eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Isaac Percy, another sophomore from Pittsfield only had two points against Keene. But in a semifinal win over Plymouth State, the Taconic product scored eight points in 14 minutes.
Kekoapookela McArdle, a freshman at the University of Rochester from Pittsfield via St. Joseph High School and Northfield Mount Hermon, will travel to Ohio for Rochester's opening round game.
The Yellowjackets (17-8) will play another at-large team in Eastern University of Pennsylvania (21-5). The winner of that game will face host Marietta (25-2) or Medaille (15-12). Marietta is the Ohio Athletic Conference champion and the No. 2 team in the nation.
McArdle has appeared in 16 games for Rochester, averaging 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. His career best was 8 points against SUNY Cortland and he had five rebounds against Hobart.
Rochester is one of three UAA teams to earn their way into the D-III field. Washington University of Saint Louis and Emory are both hosting first-and-second round pods.