After a full season away from the game, the members of the Williams College football team will take the field today for the start of the 2021 campaign.
The Ephs host Middlebury on Saturday at 2 p.m., in the first of nine conference games.
When we last saw the football playing members of the New England Small College Athletic Conference, Middlebury won the conference title with a perfect 9-0 record. It was the first time a NESCAC school went undefeated since the conference began playing a nine-game schedule in 2017. Before Middlebury, Trinity went 8-0 back in 2016.
Williams will head into 2021 looking for its first NESCAC championship since going 8-0 back in 2010. In the last decade, Amherst and Trinity have been the dominant teams in the conference, each winning four titles. Middlebury and Williams got the two other crowns.
Here now, a look at the 2021 Williams schedule.
Sept. 18, Middlebury, 2 p.m. — Coach Bob Ritter's Panthers have their starting quarterback back in senior Will Jernigan. He was a first-team, All-NESCAC performer who threw for 1,990 yards and 16 touchdowns. Jernigan's problems could be his runningmates, as first-team running back and league rushing leader Alex Maldjian and leading receivers Maxwell Rye and Frank Cosolito are not on the 2021 roster. Senior Peter Scibilia, who has not carried the ball since 2018, is the starting running back. Greg Livingston, who caught 20 passes in 2019, is the top returning receiver. On defense, three of the top five tacklers return. That group is led by linebackers Jack Pistorius and Zander Bailey. Williams hasn't beaten Middlebury since 2017, and hasn't won in Williamstown since 2010.
Sept. 25, at Tufts, 1:30 p.m. — The Jumbos were 4-5 in 2019, and lost 44-8 at Williams in the Ephs' home opener. The Jumbos graduated 2019's leading passer in Jacob Carroll. Trevon Woodson, a freshman in '19, is the quarterback on the roster with the most experience. He's more of a dual-threat QB than just a passer. He ran for 287 yards and threw for 318 in 2019. Woodson was the No. 2 rusher on the Jumbos in 2019, behind Mike Pedrini, who was expected to return for his super-senior season. The Tufts defense was definitely in the middle of the 2019 pack. The top underclassman from 2019 on defense was defensive end Jovan Nenadovic, who terrorized quarterbacks from Maine to New York. He had 7 1/2 sacks.
Oct. 2, at Bowdoin, 1 p.m. — This is head coach B.J. Hammer's second chance to coach against his NESCAC rivals. Hammer, who was hired in Jan. 2019, saw the Polar Bears finish 0-8 in 2019. The team was ninth in the conference in offense and 10th in defense. The Polar Bears graduated their only All-NESCAC player in senior Nate Richam-Odoi. No quarterback who threw a pass for Bowdoin in 2019 is playing quarterback this year. The top six tacklers from 2019 are also not on the roster, so Hammer is in the middle of a rebuild that started with tearing the house down to the studs. The Polar Bears haven't beaten Williams since 2007.
Oct. 9, Colby, 1 p.m. — It helps that Coach Jack Cosgrove has his starting quarterback returning. Senior Matt Hersch was fifth in NESCAC in passing back in 2019, throwing for 1,898 yards, but only eight touchdowns. Hersch's top two targets are not back, so expect him to look for veteran tight end Pat Sweetnam until developing some chemistry with wide receivers. Sweetnam is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and is quite a target. Where the Mules need to improve is on defense. They were ninth in the conference back in 2019, and graduated their top three tacklers. The Mules last one in Williamstown on Sept. 24, 2016, beating the Ephs 9-7.
Oct. 16, at Hamilton, 1:30 p.m. — The Continentals have gone 23 years without a winning season, having seen five head coaches come and go. Dave Murray is 15-36 since coming on board in Clinton, N.Y., back in 2014. Murray's team will be playing a new quarterback since Kenny Gray graduated. Keep an eye on QB Matt Banbury from Wilbraham & Monson. He's a Pittsburgh-area quarterback, and a lot of good high school football is played in Western Pa. There will be an awful lot of new faces on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Luca Katz and linebacker Jeremy Barr are key defenders. The last time the Continentals beat Williams was in 2016 by a 16-6 score at Hamilton.
Oct. 23, at Bates, 1 p.m. — Things have been rocky in Lewiston. Ed Argast is the interim head coach, stepping in when Bates announced in July that Malik Hall would not return. Hall went 2-16 in two years. The Bobcats have had one winning record in the 21st Century, going 5-3 back in 2012. Argast has an advantage that some of his rival coaches don't — a veteran quarterback. Fifth-year senior Brendan Costa, who set a school record with 1,739 total yards in 2019, will be back for his final year of eligibility. Costa has his top three targets from 2019 returning, led by Sean Bryant and Derek Marino. On defense, linebacker Tony Hooks was Bates' leading tackler as a first-year. Bates last beat Williams in 2016.
Oct. 30, Trinity, 1:30 p.m. — No team in NESCAC has a tougher end to their season than the Ephs, and it all starts on Halloween-Eve against the Bantams. While Williams has won the last two games from coach Jeff Devanney's squad, the Bantams had won the previous seven games and the series is tied 38-38-2. Senior quarterback Seamus Lambert is another dual-threat, who is as adept running the ball as he is throwing. Lambert was Trinity's leading rusher in 2019's 5-4 campaign. Receiver DeVante Reid averaged almost 22 yards per catch, and is a real deep threat for a Trinity offense that was No. 1 in NESCAC in 2019. In the ground game, keep an eye on former Mount Greylock multi-sport standout Cal Messina. The Bantams were the No. 2 defense behind Williams, and first-team, All-NESCAC linebacker Brian Casagrande leads the unit. The Bantams last won in Williamstown in 2016, 38-13.
Nov. 6, Wesleyan, Noon — Out of the Trinity frying pan and into the Little Three fire. This rivalry has been streaky for more than two decades. Williams won 12 straight before the Cardinals went out and won the last seven games. That includes last year's 27-21 overtime thriller, and the Cards finished 8-1 in NESCAC. It would be fair to say that over those seven years, Williams alum and Wesleyan coach Dan DiCenzo has had his alma mater's number. He also has QB/WR David Estavez, who still haunts the Ephs' dreams. In 2019, Estavez returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown, caught a TD pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and scored on a 25-yard run in overtime. Both Estavez and quarterback Ashton Scott are back. Scott shared All-NESCAC second-team honors with Maimaron. Linebacker Isaiah Miller is back to anchor the defense. Wesleyan last beat Williams in Williamstown 21-14 back in 2018.
Nov. 13, at Amherst, Noon (NESN) — It's the Biggest Little Game in America, and it's back to being a rivalry. The Mammoths finished 4-5 in 2019, dropping their final four games. That included a 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Ephs in Williamstown. After dropping six straight, Williams has won two of the last three. Coach E.J. Mills needs to find a new quarterback to replace the graduated Ollie Eberth. Running backs Brandon Huff and Louie Eckelkamp return on offense. On defense, All-NESCAC second team defensive end Joe Kelly and defensive back Matt Durborow are also back. Williams hasn't won at Amherst since 2010.